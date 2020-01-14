Wildcats hold off Falcons to win sixth straight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wildcats, led by 27 points from Wiseman and 18 from Jayden Houston, needed that after the Falcons rallied.

West needed a comeback in an intensity-filled match-up with saw the Falcons collect more turnovers, 13, than points, 11, in the opening quarter.

That helped North open a 41-27 advantage late in the second quarter before West used the skill of Jamal Winston and Barrett to play its way back into the game.

Winston scored seven of his team-leading 21 points in the third quarter and teamed with Barrett for 13 of the Falcons’ 18 points in a quarter which saw West string together a run of 13 unanswered points.

That allowed the Falcons to pull within 48-45 on a Barrett basket with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining in the third quarter and stay within three when he scored again with 1:36 left in the quarter.

Wiseman’s score, part of an 11-of-15 effort from the field, and Wellman’s half-court contribution to North’s collection of 10 3-point baskets, proved problematic for the Falcons (2-6, 0-6 MAC).