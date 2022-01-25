Wildcats hold off Sabers in OT

The Wildcats had rolled to a 66-45 win over the Sabers in December, but that was then, and Davis expected an entirely different game Tuesday.

"They've gotten better and better throughout the season and that was a good basketball team, a well-coached team that we just beat. They made us earn it," Davis said.

Gilbert completed a three-point play to tie the game at 36-36 with 3 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter, and neither team manged more than a three-point lead the rest of regulation.

The game was tied 41-41 going into the fourth and the 6-foot-9 Gilbert knocked down a shot with 1:21 to go in the fourth quarter to send the teams into overtime deadlocked 49-49.

North worked the clock following a timeout and on each side of a turnover missed a pair of shots in the final five seconds of regulation, the last on a quality three-point attempt by Mike Lowery from the left wing at the buzzer off of a cross-court inbound pass to Lamonte in the left corner.

"It was a good look," Davis said. "I thought it had a chance, but that's why you play overtime."

And that wasn't all bad.