Wildcats hold off Sabers in OT

DEWITT — One point at a time, Davenport North earned every bit of its 61-55 overtime win at Central DeWitt on Tuesday.
The Wildcats calmly put together a 17-of-21 effort at the free throw line to earn the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball road victory, including five of the six they attempted in the final 34 seconds of overtime to secure the win.
"Those were some big free throws, and on the road in a game like this, they all mattered," North coach Marquez Davis said. "We knew this wouldn't be easy. We had some guys step up, guys who've been around who made some big plays for us."
To open overtime, KJ Lamonte answered a putback by the Sabers' Shawn Gilbert with a 3-point basket that pushed the Wildcats in front 52-51 with 3 minutes, 17 seconds left.
"It set a tone," Lamonte said. "I had a good look at it and it felt good leaving my hand. It was a basket we needed."
Gilbert, who led all scorers with 29 points, hit the second of two free throws with 2:41 to go to tie the game again, but North moved ahead to stay when Cade Guinn answered with a basket with 2:08 remaining.
"KJ and Cade, those are guys who have been around a long time and that experience really paid off down the stretch," Davis said. "All that time and work they put it, it pays off in a game like this."
The Wildcats had rolled to a 66-45 win over the Sabers in December, but that was then, and Davis expected an entirely different game Tuesday.
"They've gotten better and better throughout the season and that was a good basketball team, a well-coached team that we just beat. They made us earn it," Davis said.
Gilbert completed a three-point play to tie the game at 36-36 with 3 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter, and neither team manged more than a three-point lead the rest of regulation.
The game was tied 41-41 going into the fourth and the 6-foot-9 Gilbert knocked down a shot with 1:21 to go in the fourth quarter to send the teams into overtime deadlocked 49-49.
North worked the clock following a timeout and on each side of a turnover missed a pair of shots in the final five seconds of regulation, the last on a quality three-point attempt by Mike Lowery from the left wing at the buzzer off of a cross-court inbound pass to Lamonte in the left corner.
"It was a good look," Davis said. "I thought it had a chance, but that's why you play overtime."
And that wasn't all bad.
"We haven't been in a lot of close games like this. That's one of things I told the guys in the locker room, win or lose this experience is going to help us. You need to play in games like this at some point in the season and if you can win them, it's even better," Davis said.
Matthew Watters scored nine of his 11 points in the first half for the Sabers, helping Central DeWitt open a 16-15 lead after one quarter, but nine second-quarter points by Lamonte allowed the the Wildcats (10-3, 9-1 MAC) to carry at 29-25 lead into the second half.
A 3-point basket by Lowery extended the North lead to 34-26 with 5:54 to go in the third before Central DeWitt (11-3, 7-3) rallied behind nine third-quarter points by Gilbert.
Lamonte led three Wildcats in double figures with a 20-point game, an effort complemented by 13 points from Guinn and 12 from Lowery.