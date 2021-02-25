Wildcats 'playing for Wesley'

As the Davenport North boys and girls basketball teams have taken the court for pregame warmups in the past several weeks, they have done so wearing orange T-shirts.

The front of them reads: “Wesley will win.”

The Wildcats are playing for much more than themselves this postseason. Wesley Harper, the 2 ½-year-old son of North boys’ assistant coach Justin Harper, is at the forefront of their minds.

Wesley was diagnosed about a month ago with Leukemia B Cell and is receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

“It makes you realize basketball isn’t life,” North senior Quincy Wiseman said, “but basketball is the thing that brings us all together. We’re a family and we’ve got each other’s back.”

This is the second consecutive season North has encountered adversity.

Jamal Litt, a member of last year’s squad, was involved in a serious car accident and lost for the season because of a neck injury. The community rallied around Litt last year and raised funds to offset medical expenses.