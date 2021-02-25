Wildcats 'playing for Wesley'

As the Davenport North boys and girls basketball teams have taken the court for pregame warmups in the past several weeks, they have done so wearing orange T-shirts.
The front of them reads: “Wesley will win.”
The Wildcats are playing for much more than themselves this postseason. Wesley Harper, the 2 ½-year-old son of North boys’ assistant coach Justin Harper, is at the forefront of their minds.
Wesley was diagnosed about a month ago with Leukemia B Cell and is receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
“It makes you realize basketball isn’t life,” North senior Quincy Wiseman said, “but basketball is the thing that brings us all together. We’re a family and we’ve got each other’s back.”
This is the second consecutive season North has encountered adversity.
Jamal Litt, a member of last year’s squad, was involved in a serious car accident and lost for the season because of a neck injury. The community rallied around Litt last year and raised funds to offset medical expenses.
“Whether it is a freak car accident or the randomness of a disease called cancer, which you don’t know how it is going to hit or where it is going to strike, we’ve had serious conversations as a team about cherishing each moment and the time we have together,” North coach Marc Polite said. “It has caused us to grow up quite a bit, not just on the floor but off it as well.
“It makes you keep in perspective what life is all about.”
Justin Harper is a Davenport North graduate and has been on the basketball staff for many years under multiple head coaches.
“He’s a Wildcat through and through,” Polite said.
It has been a trying winter for coach Harper. In addition to his son’s battle, his father, Michael, died earlier this month from colon cancer.
The North community has wrapped its arms around the Harpers with words of encouragement, financial support and assisting with meals or groceries.
“Anyone that goes to North, they know coach Harper bleeds blue and gold,” Wiseman said. “He’s been there for all of us. It just (stinks) seeing him down like that, but he’s family and we’re here for him.”
The T-shirts were a way to raise awareness.
Polite and one of the assistant girls’ basketball coaches at North came up with the idea. They’ve been wearing them before games now for almost a month.
North had a day at school where staff bought the shirts, wore the shirts and the proceeds went to the Harper family.
Last Saturday, Pizza Shack in Davenport donated 10% of its profit to the family for expenses with Wesley’s treatment.
“We love to play and we love to compete, but this is a school and we want to educate,” Polite said. “Coach Harper has been a living testimony of toughness, of consistency and battling through adversity.
“To have our kids see that model right in front of their eyes is a learning tool we can appreciate.”
Coach Harper drives back and forth to Iowa City multiple times per week as Wesley continues treatment.
“Wesley is battling,” Polite said. “He has some good days and some bad days, but he’s a fighter.”
So when the Wildcats take the floor for Friday night’s Class 4A substate semifinal against Iowa City Liberty in North Liberty, a basketball game won’t be the only thing on their minds.
“We’re praying and being optimistic it all works out,” senior Jayden Houston said. “We’re playing for Wesley right now.”