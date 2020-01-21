Wildcats run win streak to seven

Given Marc Polite took over as Davenport North’s boys basketball coach at the end of the summer, it was understandable his team started the season off slow.
But after a 1-3 start to the season, the Wildcats have found their groove.
North pieced together its seventh consecutive win Tuesday night with a tension-filled 57-45 victory over Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School.
“This was a good statement win for us because we didn’t play as well as we’ve been playing,” said Polite, whose team improved to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. “We still found a way to get a win on the road.”
The Wildcats did it on both ends of the floor.
Jayden Houston had a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Quincy Wiseman poured in 16 points and Sam Wellman — who came into the game shooting less than 30% from beyond the arc — knocked in four 3-pointers for a dozen points.
“We’re coming close like a family, and you’re starting to see it with each game,” Wellman said. “I think we’re showing we can play with anyone in this conference. We’re here to compete for a MAC title.”
North forced Bettendorf (4-7, 4-3) into 19 turnovers with its defensive pressure. The Bulldogs had five in the final 3 ½ minutes of the second quarter as the Wildcats turned a 21-14 deficit into a 25-24 halftime lead.
“Live ball turnovers is what they feed off,” Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “We told the guys if you have to swallow it on a five-second call, then swallow it. That’s better than throwing the ball away.
“There were moments in the first half we did a good job of slowing it down and playing the pace we wanted to, but there were other times where their pressure sped us up.”
Wellman broke a 30-30 game with a 3-pointer in the final 2 ½ minutes of the third quarter. North led the rest of the way.
“(Sam) is a key factor to our team,” Houston said, “and one of our best shooters.”
As the Bulldogs had to extend their defense in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats made them pay. Houston had 10 of his points in the final 6 minutes, 16 seconds.
“It is almost like driving a stick shift with our team,” Polite said. “We’re grinding gears. We hit some stretches there where we’re able to get it in gear. You can see how quickly we can put points on the board with our pressure.
“We were able to play with some poise down the stretch. When you get a lead, they had to come out and guard us a little bit more. That is advantage for us with our quickness.”
Lucas Hayes led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Nobody else finished in double figures as Bettendorf shot better than 50% from the field but was 10 of 19 at the foul line.
Emotions boiled over in the final minute.
As Houston went up for a layup, he was fouled hard by Harrison Bey-Buie. It led to pushing and shoving on both sides. Assistant coaches and a security guard stepped on the floor to break up the altercation.
Bey-Buie and North’s Mehki Jacobs were each ejected.
“I don’t think Harrison’s intent was to hurt Houston or anything of that nature,” Clark said. “He was trying to (foul him) before he got in the air. Once he got airborne, it makes it look a lot worse.”
Polite felt some issues that weren’t handled earlier in the game led to things getting out of control.
“If they’re not addressed, kids continue to do it,” Polite said. “Tensions are high. One team is ahead, another is fighting and battling in the game. Sometimes, things get out of hand and that's what happened there.”