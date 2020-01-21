Wildcats run win streak to seven

“Live ball turnovers is what they feed off,” Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “We told the guys if you have to swallow it on a five-second call, then swallow it. That’s better than throwing the ball away.

“There were moments in the first half we did a good job of slowing it down and playing the pace we wanted to, but there were other times where their pressure sped us up.”

Wellman broke a 30-30 game with a 3-pointer in the final 2 ½ minutes of the third quarter. North led the rest of the way.

“(Sam) is a key factor to our team,” Houston said, “and one of our best shooters.”

As the Bulldogs had to extend their defense in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats made them pay. Houston had 10 of his points in the final 6 minutes, 16 seconds.

“It is almost like driving a stick shift with our team,” Polite said. “We’re grinding gears. We hit some stretches there where we’re able to get it in gear. You can see how quickly we can put points on the board with our pressure.

“We were able to play with some poise down the stretch. When you get a lead, they had to come out and guard us a little bit more. That is advantage for us with our quickness.”