Wildcats seem to be peaking at perfect time, again

“We moved the ball better tonight,” North senior Jayden Houston said after scoring a game-high 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. “We weren’t playing together as a team as much a month ago.

“Ever since coach came on, our main thing is defense. When we sit and guard, there aren’t a lot of teams that can beat us. We're defending well right now."

The Wildcats turned the Blue Devils’ mistakes into offense.

Houston had 15 of his points in the opening half as North raced to a 32-21 halftime advantage. Mehki Jacobs chipped in 13 points and Quincy Wiseman had nine of his 11 points in the second half. Freshman KJ Lamonte came off the bench to tally 10.

Jacobs hit a 3 to start the third quarter and Central never was able to get the deficit under double figures.

“February, you want to be playing your best basketball and that’s what it is all about,” Wiseman said. “Our ceiling is only getting higher, but we’re playing our best basketball right now.”

When North made the state tournament a year ago, it went on the road to beat Cedar Rapids Prairie in the semifinal round and then clipped state-ranked Dubuque Senior in the substate final.