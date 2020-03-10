Wildcats' upset bid falls one bounce short

“We definitely fought.”

Houston picked up three fouls in the opening half and sat for the final six minutes of the second quarter. Quincy Wiseman, who made 38 triples this season, was 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Even so, North never let the game get too far out of reach.

Houston scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. Jacobs finished with nine while sophomore Cade Guinn had one of his best games in a Wildcat uniform with six points, four rebounds and two assists while neutralizing Centennial’s post game.

“They came out and played amazing,” said Johnson, who led the Jaguars with 15 points and five rebounds. “They played with a lot of heart, were flying all over the place, getting loose balls and grabbing rebounds.”

Centennial (24-1) had four players finish in double figures. The Jaguars face Central Iowa Metropolitan League rival Waukee in the semifinals Thursday night.

For North, it closes Polite’s first season at 16-9.