Wildcats' upset bid falls one bounce short

DES MOINES — Its leading scorer was saddled with foul trouble for most of the first half. One of its top perimeter shooters never made a 3-point shot all night. It was undersized across the board.
Still, Davenport North’s basketball team was one fortuitous bounce away from upsetting the top-ranked team in the state Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Mehki Jacobs launched an open 25-foot jumper from near the top of the key that bounced off the front and then back of the rim as time expired that allowed Ankeny Centennial to escape with a 53-51 win over North in a Class 4A state quarterfinal.
“I thought it was cash, man,” Jacobs said of the shot.
“I thought it was down, and these are pretty soft rims here,” North coach Marc Polite said. “You’re leaning, hoping the ball was going to drop.”
When Centennial’s Micah Johnson watched the ball sail through the air, he admitted he was scared.
“When it hit the front of the rim, I thought it was good," he said.
It caromed off and North’s upset try fell short, a week after hitting a shot at the buzzer to beat Dubuque Senior in the substate final.
“(Mehki) took that shot with confidence,” junior Jayden Houston said. “It stung a little bit, but I told him to keep his head high. You can’t be mad about that.
“We definitely fought.”
Houston picked up three fouls in the opening half and sat for the final six minutes of the second quarter. Quincy Wiseman, who made 38 triples this season, was 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Even so, North never let the game get too far out of reach.
Houston scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. Jacobs finished with nine while sophomore Cade Guinn had one of his best games in a Wildcat uniform with six points, four rebounds and two assists while neutralizing Centennial’s post game.
“They came out and played amazing,” said Johnson, who led the Jaguars with 15 points and five rebounds. “They played with a lot of heart, were flying all over the place, getting loose balls and grabbing rebounds.”
Centennial (24-1) had four players finish in double figures. The Jaguars face Central Iowa Metropolitan League rival Waukee in the semifinals Thursday night.
For North, it closes Polite’s first season at 16-9.
“There are moral victories you can take in sports, but ultimately you want to come out on the winning end,” Polite said. “I was just proud of our fight. We were able to neutralize some of their advantages and we were able to execute the game plan."
Houston converted a three-point play with 41.5 seconds left to bring the Wildcats within one.
Cody McCullough buried two free throws for Centennial, but Houston countered with another basket with 13 seconds left.
After the Jaguars’ Jaron Crews split two foul shots, North had an opportunity for the final shot with eight ticks remaining.
With two fouls to give, Centennial fouled North’s Sam Wellman with three seconds left.
Then on a sideline inbounds play, Wiseman found Jacobs. He got separation with the dribble and hoisted a 3-pointer from just beyond the NBA line.
“It looked great,” Wiseman said.
When it didn’t fall, several North players dropped to the floor in disappointment. Centennial breathed a collective sigh of relief.
The Wildcats return four of their five starters next season, including their top two scorers in Houston and Wiseman.
“This year, we wanted to show people we could compete with anyone,” Wiseman said. “We wanted respect and I think we got that. Now, we want to return to this point.”
The foundation is in place for that to happen. Still, Polite understands nothing is guaranteed.
“The main thing, we’ve gotten a chance to get a taste of it,” Polite said, “but getting a taste is not the whole meal. For our sophomore and junior classes, where do we want to go from here?
“We’re going to lay it out in front of them and show them what they need to do. It is up to them to put in the time to do the things necessary.”