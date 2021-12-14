Wilkins' big night gets Bulldogs in MAC win column

When Bettendorf sophomore Caden Wilkins went to the bench with a pair of first-quarter fouls Tuesday night, Davenport Central was able to capitalize handsomely.
But once the 6-foot-6 wing returned to action in the second quarter of the Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup, it made a world of difference for the Bulldogs in their bid for their first MAC win of 2021-22.
Wilkins poured in a game-high 30 points and helped spark a Bettendorf turnaround as it topped the Blue Devils 61-42 at George Marshall Gymnasium in Davenport.
"We started off with a tough schedule, which is what we want to get better," said Wilkins, whose efforts have the Bulldogs (2-3) standing at 1-2 in the MAC after conference-opening losses to North Scott and Central DeWitt.
"But, we definitely felt like we had to have this. We got off to a rough start, but we stayed the course and kept going after it."
In the opening period, the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-2) were able to induce Wilkins into a pair of quick fouls and he spent the rest of the quarter on the bench.
Fueled by a pair of Donovan Wakefield buckets, Central then reeled off nine straight points to take a 15-9 lead, finishing the quarter on an 11-1 run to take a 17-10 lead.
"We came out a lot stronger than we had in our last couple of games," said Central coach Ryan Hill. "That was a positive for our team. But (Wilkins) played well, and we didn't contain him very well."
In the second quarter, Wilkins gave a taste of what was to come by scoring six points and combining with senior guard Everett Parker to fuel a 17-6 Bulldog run that earned them a 27-23 halftime lead. Parker scored seven of his 11 points in the second quarter.
"You got to give a lot of credit to our guys," said Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark. "The first quarter didn't go the way we anticipated it going, but we stayed the course and stuck with our game plan."
Clark praised the efforts of his club to pick up the slack while Wilkins was riding out his early foul trouble, a group effort that included eight points from junior guard Jaden Tyler.
"We had a ton of positive contributions," he said. "Understand, we have a younger group, and some of these games can be tough to win."
After halftime, Wilkins started to hit his stride. He scored 12 points in the third quarter to gradually take over the game, and the Bulldogs held the Blue Devils to eight points in the third to open up a 42-31 lead.
Wilkins then added another 12-spot in the fourth period to cap his 30-point performance, including a run of five straight points early in the quarter to help Bettendorf regain its double-digit margin after Central had closed it to 42-34 on an Antonio Hinton 3-pointer.
"We knew we had to come out harder (in the second half) than we did to start the game," Wilkins said. "Coach was happy with how we played in the second quarter, and he wanted us to keep focused."
For the hosts, Kaden Johnson led the way with 13 points, with Hinton and Tracy Hayslett each adding seven points.
"We got moving a bit too fast (after halftime)," Hill said. "We took too many quick shots, which led to easy baskets for Bettendorf."