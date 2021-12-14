Wilkins' big night gets Bulldogs in MAC win column

"We came out a lot stronger than we had in our last couple of games," said Central coach Ryan Hill. "That was a positive for our team. But (Wilkins) played well, and we didn't contain him very well."

In the second quarter, Wilkins gave a taste of what was to come by scoring six points and combining with senior guard Everett Parker to fuel a 17-6 Bulldog run that earned them a 27-23 halftime lead. Parker scored seven of his 11 points in the second quarter.

"You got to give a lot of credit to our guys," said Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark. "The first quarter didn't go the way we anticipated it going, but we stayed the course and stuck with our game plan."

Clark praised the efforts of his club to pick up the slack while Wilkins was riding out his early foul trouble, a group effort that included eight points from junior guard Jaden Tyler.

"We had a ton of positive contributions," he said. "Understand, we have a younger group, and some of these games can be tough to win."

After halftime, Wilkins started to hit his stride. He scored 12 points in the third quarter to gradually take over the game, and the Bulldogs held the Blue Devils to eight points in the third to open up a 42-31 lead.