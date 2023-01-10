Wilton dispatches West Branch 84-69

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Wilton will take its 84-69 victory over West Branch on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Wilton and West Branch squared off with December 14, 2021 at Wilton High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and West Branch took on Camanche on January 3 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.
