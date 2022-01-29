 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilton drums Cascade in sound fashion 65-45
0 Comments

Wilton drums Cascade in sound fashion 65-45

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Wilton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 65-45 explosion on Cascade in Iowa boys basketball action on January 29.

Recently on January 24 , Wilton squared up on North Liberty in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News