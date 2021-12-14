Wilton engulfs West Branch in flames 63-34

Wilton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-34 victory over West Branch during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Wilton's shooting darted to a 32-18 lead over West Branch at the intermission.
In recent action on December 7, Wilton faced off against Durant and West Branch took on Durant on November 30 at West Branch High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
