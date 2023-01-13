 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilton rides to cruise-control win over West Liberty 90-50

Wilton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering West Liberty 90-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.

The last time Wilton and West Liberty played in a 71-48 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

