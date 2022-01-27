 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilton survives overtime to fend off Lisbon 74-67
Bonus basketball saw Wilton use the overtime to top Lisbon 74-67 at Lisbon High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Wilton hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 74-67 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on January 18, Lisbon faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on January 18 at Iowa City Regina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

