Wilton wins tense tussle with West Liberty 61-56

Wilton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 61-56 victory against West Liberty in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

The last time Wilton and West Liberty played in a 71-48 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Wilton faced off against Tipton . Click here for a recap. West Liberty took on Tipton on January 17 at Tipton High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.