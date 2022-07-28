Wilton's Kirkman finds fit, commits to D-II Augustana

The timeline in Caden Kirkman’s head had him making a college commitment a little later than he did, but once he found his next home, he couldn’t put it off any longer.

But the opportunity to solidify his spot on the men’s basketball roster at Division II Augustana University in South Dakota was too good to pass up.

The 6-foot-8 forward/center from Wilton announced his commitment earlier this week.

“The coaching staff (at Augustana) has always been great,” said Kirkman, who averaged 20.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game last season while blocking 89 shots, the most in Class 2A. “They’ve been in contact with me for a long time and made me feel like I was a priority. Going somewhere where you feel wanted is nice.

“I was planning on making my commitment after my AAU season finished, which it just did. I was aiming more for the middle of August, but it hit me that this felt right, so I made the commitment. There were no cons to going there.

“I wanted to go somewhere that wanted me.”

With his future locked in, Kirkman not only has the weight of the decision behind him but he can focus on getting the Wilton basketball team to a place it's never been: the state tournament.

“I was struggling with the decision for a while,” said Kirkman, a multi-sport athlete for the Beavers. “It’s a big relief now that’s it done and I can focus on senior year at Wilton.

“I’m hoping we can get to state for the first time.”

Playing as Wilton Junction, the team did take fourth at what amounted to a state tournament in 1912, but there were multiple season-ending tournaments. The state officially recognizes appearances from 1923 on, after a more modern format was adopted.

If Kirkman can lead Wilton to the Class 2A state tournament, it will be a fitting end to his career as a trailblazer for the program.

Kirkman was named all-state in 2A as a sophomore and was a unanimous River Valley Conference Elite Team pick as a junior. If named all-state as senior, he would be just the third two-time all-stater in program history, joining B.J. Lange (1965-66) and Wes Freie (2004-05).

Since his arrival at Wilton, Kirkman’s possessed intriguing size, but he has consistently added to his game and become more consistent from game to game.

While Kirkman’s play has led Wilton into a new era of boys basketball under head coach Erik Grunder, Augustana will hope Kirkman plays a role in keeping the program among the best in Division II.

“He’s the first of the guys that I’ve coached at Wilton to go on to play at the next level,” said Grunder, who's helmed the Beavers for four seasons. “It’s something that he’s wanted to do for a long time. The facilities up there (at Augustana) look amazing.

“And for our program, it builds more excitement. It gives the younger guys a chance to see what opportunities they can have. Caden has done a fantastic job of setting an example of the type of work you need to put in to get there.”

Augustana has enjoyed several commitments lately from the Iowa Barnstormers travel team, which Kirkman plays for. Dallas Bear of Cedar Falls and Marion’s Brayson Laube also gave the Vikings their commitment.

“I believe (Caden’s) potential is sky-high,” said Barnstormers coach Jamie Pettigrew. “ He brings the basics of running the floor each possession, ability to score with great footwork in the post and also gets it off the glass and leads the break. He also has great shot mechanics and is a tremendous passer.”

“The Barnstormers were the best program I could have been a part of,” Kirkman said of the AAU team that boasts notable alumni such as Joe Wieskamp and Keegan Murray. “It feels like a family and I made bonds with people there that I will have for life. They pushed me and made me the player I am. I joined a seventh-grade year and will be in touch with the coaches I had with them forever.”

Last season, the Vikings went 26-4 and were awarded a No. 1 seed going into the tournament before losing in the Sweet 16 to Northwest Missouri State.

Augustana, which plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, won a national championship in men’s basketball in 2016.

Already a record-holder at Wilton, Kirkman has scored over 1,200 points and grabbed more than 700 rebounds for the Beavers on top of blocking 240 shots for his career thus far.

Wilton went 17-6 for the 2021-22 season and was ousted by Northeast in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

“One of the things that stood out to me the most about Caden last year was that, as a junior, it was ‘Okay, now you’re the guy,’” said Grunder, “As a freshman, he was just out there playing. As a sophomore, he started to figure it out. But as a junior, now you’re an upperclassman and expected to lead.”

Grunder also noted the huge uptick in assists from Kirkman as the big man’s game continues to evolve. Kirkman posted 30 assists as a sophomore before dishing out 90 as a junior.

“When everyone in the gym was thinking he was going to get his shot, he was ready to pass to a teammate,” said the Wilton head coach. “That’s the mark of a real leader when they want to make everyone around them better. That’s where Caden has shined the most as he’s matured.”

With most of its core returning for the 2022-23 season, the Beavers hope to have the pieces in place for a deeper run than that of last season before sending Kirkman off to chase another title in college at Augustana.

“He’s 6-8, you can’t coach that, but the time he spends in the gym, the time he’s put in outside of our program, this is the result and benefit of all of it,” said Grunder. “(Senior) Aidan Walker and (junior) Landyn Putman are back after really nice seasons. Casen Reid saw some time on varsity as a sophomore last year. All of those guys want to play at the next level somewhere as well.

“And there are younger guys that are showing some potential. They see our success and want to build on that. We’ve done that here with the volleyball team. The baseball team has been that way for a long time. Same for the softball team. We hope to be trending in that direction with basketball.”