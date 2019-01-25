There is a reason the Moline Maroons are in the midst of a 12-game winning streak and leading the Western Big Six Conference by two games.
They know how to making winning plays.
That is exactly what they needed to do to hold off Quincy 67-63 on Friday night at Wharton Field House.
"We know how to stay composed late in games and find a way to win," Moline senior Deonte Billups said. We do it together as a team."
With 6:13 left in the game, the Maroons (19-2, 7-0) led the Blue Devils (7-10, 2-3) 50-42. Quincy then whittled the lead down to 55-53 when the big plays started coming.
• Brody Harding (who was just 1-7 on 3-pointers at the time) buried a triple from the top of the key.
• After Quincy cut the lead to 58-55, Drew Wiemers knocked down a 3 from the wing to make it a six-point game.
• After a three-point play by Quincy's Jirehl Brock, Wiemers got free on a two-on-one break, drew his defender his way and made a beautiful pass to Treyton Lamphier for a layup to make it 63-58.
• Finally, Billups hit two key free throws with 18 seconds left with the Maroons leading by just one point.
"Everybody contributed," Wiemers said. "I made a really good read on that play to Treyton and had full confidence he'll make the catch and the layup. We have confidence in the entire team."
Added Moline coach Sean Taylor, "Drew is just becoming a better and better basketball player. He continues to develop. We know he can shoot it, but he does so many winning things for us."
The two 3s by Moline in those closing minutes came on a night when they made just 7-of-24 triples in the game.
"We went inside to start the second half, and that opens up the inside/outside threat," Taylor said. "Brody hit the one from up top, and Drew hit the one from the wing because Quincy had to defend the inside.
"This game is what we have been doing the last four or five games where we are not as consistent as we want to be. We need to have better offensive and defensive possessions with the lead."
That inside presence in the second half was huge.
After Moline built a double-digit lead in the early stages of the second quarter, the Maroons got 3 happy and Quincy was able to slide back within four at the half.
In the third quarter, Billups (29 points, 14 rebounds and three assists) took over inside and dominated the paint. Wiemers (19 points and nine rebounds) followed suit with some solid inside presence.
"Our rebounding was horrible, I thought," Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. "We would get a nice defensive stop and they would get the rebound and score. Billups is so good in the lane at getting to the offensive glass and keeping the ball alive.
"You just can't give up second-chance points like that. We also didn't get in front of him on the dribble. We made it way too easy for him to get in the paint."
Said Billups, "We just do what we have to do to get a win. We didn't make our shots early, so we went inside to get it done."
Jaeden Smith led four Blue Devils in double figures with 17 points. Jirehl Brock added 12, Jeremiah Talton 11 and Adonte Crider 10.