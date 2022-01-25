Winning recipe: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broils Davenport Assumption 44-34

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dumped Davenport Assumption 44-34 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 25.
In recent action on January 17, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption took on Clinton on January 19 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
