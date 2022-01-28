 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning recipe: Camanche broils Northeast 61-50
Camanche collected a 61-50 victory over Northeast in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 28.

Zane Witt had 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks for the Storm. Mike Delzell nearly had a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

In recent action on January 21, Camanche faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast took on Durant on January 21 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

