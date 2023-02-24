CEDAR RAPIDS — Watching top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy on tape, Davenport West boys basketball coach David Robinson saw eight Cougars who were essentially starters.

Friday, there were times when it seemed like all eight were on the court at the same time.

Kennedy attacked the Falcons from all over the court, with nine players contributing to an 18-of-34 effort from 3-point range that overwhelmed West 97-46 in an Iowa Class 4A substate semifinal.

“Their starting eight, those guys set the tone for them,’’ Robinson said. “It seemed like everything they threw up there was going in and that opened the door for the rest of them to just play.’’

The 52.9-percent shooting touch from 3-point range was part of a 62 percent overall effort from the field by the Cougars, who improved to 21-0 and advance to face North Scott in a substate championship game Tuesday.

“They are a good team that made a lot of shots,’’ West junior Idris Thomas said. “We knew they were good. They showed us how good.’’

It didn’t take Kennedy long to send that message.

Colby Dolphin knocked down the first of his five 3-point baskets during the game’s first two minutes as the Cougars opened a quick 6-2 lead.

Kennedy grew its margin to 28-9 when Carter Newhouse buried the Cougars’ fifth 3-point basket of the night with 1 minute, 23 second remaining in the opening quarter.

“They were hitting everything and they made us play faster than we normally play,’’ Robinson said. “We rushed some shots, did some things that you sometimes do when you fall behind the way we did.’’

A 3-point basket by Thomas and two free throws by Landon Winston kept the Falcons within a 37-23 score with 3:19 to go in the first half.

The Cougars scored the final four points of the half to open a 50-31 lead at the break.

“We got down early but we didn’t give up. We kept fighting no matter what,’’ Thomas said

But, things really got away from the Falcons in the third quarter.

Dolphin and Kenzie Reed opened the half with back-to-back 3-pointers and Micah Schlaak scored on a short jumper in the first two minutes of the third, extending Kennedy’s lead to 58-31 and fueling a 21-2 run to open the half.

Thomas, who led West with 15 points, collected the only four points the Falcons mustered in the third quarter as the Cougars carried a 78-35 lead into the final quarter.

Dolphin led five Kennedy players who finished in double figures with a 21-point game while Davante Bradford contributed 11 points, all in the first half, for West.

Schlaak finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars, who also Reed contributed 12, Trey McKowen added 11 and Newhouse totaled 10.

The five double-digit scorers went a combined 24-of-42 from the field.

The Cougars played a little defense as well, holding the Falcons’ season-long scoring leaders Jermilyn Gardner and Winston to two and seven points, respectively.

Winston was the lone senior in the lineup and one of four on the roster for West (13-10).

“Those seniors, they helped all of us juniors and we’ll look up to them forever for the leadership they brought to our team,’’ Thomas said.

Robinson said as humbling as Friday’s season finale was, it can create an opportunity for the returning Falcons.

“Tonight, we saw what the number one team in the state looks like. We saw another similar team in Johnston and both of those teams showed us that we have plenty of room to improve as we head into the offseason and work toward next year,’’ Robinson said.