With strong fourth, Wildcats finish off Knights

In a tight game in the fourth quarter against a win-hungry opponent, Jayden Houston knew it would come down to two things Tuesday night for the Davenport North boys basketball team.
"Hustle and effort, in a close game like this it comes down to giving it everything," Houston said. "The fourth quarter, it was about hustle and effort."
The Wildcats hustled their way to a 49-43 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over determined Davenport Assumption, putting the ball in the hands of a pair of seniors, Houston and Quincy Wiseman, to pull away from a one-point lead in the final two minutes.
The Knights had pulled within 39-38 on a 3-point basket from the right wing by Noah Mack with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining before Houston answered, scoring on a drive to the basket with 1:44 to go.
Wiseman answered with a pair of free throws on North’s next possession, a scenario that played out again after Matt Tallman knocked down a three from the left corner with :58 to play, keeping Assumption within 43-41.
Houston finished off his 18-point performance with a basket six seconds later to give North a four-point lead that Wiseman added to when he hit two more shots at the line with :24 left.
"Finishing has been a thing for us. Early on, we were in a couple of games down two late with the ball, missed the shot, turned it over, didn’t get it done," Wildcats coach Marc Polite said. "We’re starting to make those plays, finish, earn the win, and this was a good win to get against a good opponent."
Assumption forced North to earn its win after the Wildcats used a run of eight straight points late in the first quarter and early in the second to build a 24-16 halftime advantage.
After turning the ball over 10 times in the first two quarters, the Knights gave it away just once in the third and played their way back into the game with a string of three 3-point baskets.
One by Mack with 3:27 left in the third gave Assumption its first lead since the opening quarter and Tyler Maro scored two of his 18 points with 2:30 to go as the Knights opened a 31-28 lead.
A 3-pointer by Wiseman, who finished with 13 for North, tied the game at 31-31 before baskets by Alec Brown and Maro sent the teams in the final quarter tied at 33-33.
"I’ve been going up against Maro since fifth grade and he’s always been a big, tough guy to guard," Houston said. "He makes it tough inside."
Wiseman hit a jumper in the lane and Mekhi Jacobs stole the ball at midcourt and scored on a breakaway lay-in to open scoring in the final quarter and move the Wildcats (8-5, 7-5 MAC) ahead to stay.
"We did a lot of good things when we stayed away from turnovers," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "We had a couple of flurries where they came in bunches and when you give up 21 points off of 17 turnovers, it’s hard."
Fitzpatrick liked the way the Knights (11-6, 9-5) fed the ball to Maro down low, where the senior hit 9-of-11 shots and helped himself to a game-high eight rebounds.
"The guys did a good job of finding him and Tyler did a real nice job of finishing around the rim," Fitzpatrick said. "We did some good things. We just have to take better care of the ball."