With strong fourth, Wildcats finish off Knights

In a tight game in the fourth quarter against a win-hungry opponent, Jayden Houston knew it would come down to two things Tuesday night for the Davenport North boys basketball team.

"Hustle and effort, in a close game like this it comes down to giving it everything," Houston said. "The fourth quarter, it was about hustle and effort."

The Wildcats hustled their way to a 49-43 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over determined Davenport Assumption, putting the ball in the hands of a pair of seniors, Houston and Quincy Wiseman, to pull away from a one-point lead in the final two minutes.

The Knights had pulled within 39-38 on a 3-point basket from the right wing by Noah Mack with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining before Houston answered, scoring on a drive to the basket with 1:44 to go.

Wiseman answered with a pair of free throws on North’s next possession, a scenario that played out again after Matt Tallman knocked down a three from the left corner with :58 to play, keeping Assumption within 43-41.

Houston finished off his 18-point performance with a basket six seconds later to give North a four-point lead that Wiseman added to when he hit two more shots at the line with :24 left.