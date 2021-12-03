Without Webber, UT basketball suffers huge defeat against Quincy

“Our inside guys did a really good job of establishing our presence,” Douglas said. “That’s a key to our game. On opportunities where we could go get the ball, we got it. We didn’t just limit ourselves to one shot. We did a good job on the glass on both the offensive and defensive end.”

The lone bright spots for UT were Johnson and DeVontay Wright. Both finished with a team-high 12 points.

Quincy outscored United Township 37-23 in the second half to earn its eventual 70-39 victory. It was the largest win of the season for the Blue Devils, who are so young (four freshman and three sophomores) that coach Douglas is still in the mindset of improving each day.

“With how we coach them, it’s not necessarily how many wins we have out of it,” Douglas said. “Our biggest thing is are we making improvements. I’m really excited about the improvements this team has made on both sides of the ball, and the mental game from game one to game four.”

But that may change after tonight. UT entered the season as one of the three projected favorites, alongside Rock Island and Moline, and a road win like this is something Douglas knows is significant.