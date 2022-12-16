 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Woodhull Al/Cam pockets narrow victory over Biggsville West Central 55-47

Yes, Woodhull Al/Cam looked relaxed while edging Biggsville West Central, but no autographs please after its 55-47 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.

Last season, Woodhull Al/Cam and Biggsville West Central faced off on February 18, 2022 at Biggsville West Central High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 10, Woodhull Al/Cam squared off with Bushnell-Prairie City in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

