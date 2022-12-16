Woodhull Al/Cam pockets narrow victory over Biggsville West Central 55-47

Yes, Woodhull Al/Cam looked relaxed while edging Biggsville West Central, but no autographs please after its 55-47 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.
