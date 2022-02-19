Woodhull Al/Cam pushes over Annawan 57-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Woodhull Al/Cam spurred past Annawan 57-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 8, Woodhull Al/Cam faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Annawan took on Monmouth United on February 8 at Monmouth United High School. Click here for a recap
