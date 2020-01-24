Wurdinger collects 400th career coaching win

“That’s their game,” North coach Marc Polite said. “We’re not a heavy 3-point shooting team. We’re at our best when we’re attacking the rim and lane. We’ve played against bigs, but not guys who block shots like that. We’re a little shorter and it is tough to score over.”

North’s Jayden Houston was a meager 5 of 18 from the field and finished with 10 points.

“That was pretty big,” Ellis said, “because he scores most of their points. We let teams get into the paint, so I’m glad we have Kaiden stop them or myself if I’m in there.”

Those blocked shots led to transition opportunities for Central.

North had whittled the deficit to five points in the early stages of the fourth quarter, but Ellis had three consecutive baskets — two on runouts — to extend the margin to double figures.

The Wildcats (8-4, 6-2) never recovered as the Blue Devils have handed their rival both of their league defeats so far.

“We knew this was a big game, a city game,” Miller said. “We know we can beat anybody if we play together.”