Wurdinger steps down as Central basketball coach

Named state coach of the year that season, Wurdinger had three first-team all-conference selections in E.J. Hicks, Hal Bateman and L.A. Pomlee.

Until this past season, one in which the Blue Devils were 5-11 overall, Wurdinger has had Central consistently in the upper half of the MAC.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished here,” Wurdinger said. “It wasn’t just me, but the rest of our coaching staff and I’m appreciative of the players for buying into what we were trying to do.

“It takes talent to be near the top all the time and we’ve had some talent come through here.”

The wins and losses, though, aren’t what Wurdinger will remember from his time coaching at Central.

“I’ve really developed strong relationships with some loyal fans that go to all the games, the players and coaching staff,” he said. “Those are the memories that will stick with me.

“I’ve got some lifelong friends from this, and the school itself has been good to work with and for. Those are all things I’ll cherish and remember most.”