Wyoming Midland secures a win over Tipton 56-46

Wyoming Midland called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-46 defeat of Tipton for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 15.
Last season, Wyoming Midland and Tipton squared off with December 16, 2021 at Tipton High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Wyoming Midland faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Tipton took on Lisbon on December 1 at Tipton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
