Yahn leads Muscatine past North

MUSCATINE — Muscatine missed just 14 shots all game en route to a 54-45 win over Davenport North Saturday evening at Muscatine High School.

The Muskies (6-6, 5-5 MAC) were led by 21 points from Noah Yahn, who shot 6-of-7 from the field, including a pair of first-half 3-pointers. He also notched six points on consecutive third-quarter possessions by scoring and drawing a Wildcat foul. To that point, the Muskie senior was 5-for-5 with 14 points.

North (5-4, 4-4 MAC) was led by junior guard Mike Lowery, who finished with 14 on 7-of-12 shooting. All but two of Lowery’s points came in the second half as the Wildcats tried to mount a comeback bid that ultimately fell short.

Wildcat senior Quincy Wiseman pulled North within one with at 38-37 with under five minutes to play in the fourth, but senior Waker Cler had the answer for the Muskies before Yahn again scored consecutive Muscatine buckets to extend the Muscatine lead to 46-37.

Wiseman ended with nine for the Wildcats, as did senior Jayden Houston.