Young Moline boys team looking to compete in rugged Big 6

“Our chemistry has gotten a lot better,” said Schimmel. “We're treating them like Moline basketball players.”

And just having the chance to have a season is a relief for Schimmel, who is also looking forward to his senior baseball season before heading to Black Hawk to play baseball.

“It's great practicing and stuff and just hanging out with teammates; we haven't been able to do that," he said. “Just being able to do that is awesome. … It's also a time for us to try to win basketball games and actually play basketball. It's not all fun and games. We're trying to make it as real as we can, but then again, it's also fun to hang out with my teammates.”

Including his new ones. Schimmel said that Pulliam has fit perfectly into Moline's up-tempo style.

“He really helps us with what we want to do,” said Schimmel of Pulliam. “He's fast, he can jump. He does everything that we're looking to do — score a lot of points and run the floor.”

Taylor said that his Maroons have led the league in scoring three of his four years at Moline and were second the other year. He expects to keep attacking this season, too.

"We always try to play with good pace," said the coach.