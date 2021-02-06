Young Moline boys team looking to compete in rugged Big 6

A quick look at the Moline High School boys basketball roster and you can't help but notice it.
Intermingled among the 14 varsity players are three freshmen and five sophomores.
Over half the roster are guys who don't even have their driver's licenses yet or have just gotten them.
But you know what? That's not really the biggest concern veteran coach Sean Taylor has about his fifth Moline team.
There is a good reason for that, though. A deeper dive into that roster shows that even while young, this is actually a team with plenty of experience despite having just two seniors and four juniors.
“Brock Harding and Grant Welch both played a ton of minutes as freshmen last year,” said Taylor, noting Harding started 31 games at point guard in a 16-15 campaign that included a 6-8 Western Big 6 Conference mark.
Harding, a 5-foot-11 guard and Welch, a 6-3 wing, are joined on the varsity team by classmate Maddux Dieckman, who brings some size at 6-5 and also saw considerable court time last year. The other sophomores on the varsity roster are 5-11 guards Jasper Ogburn and Hunter Warren.
“Our sophomore class is, I think, a really good class,” said Taylor, whose son Kyle started all 31 games last year as a sophomore and will be a key contributor this season as well. “We have a lot of good players.”
The three freshmen starting out on the varsity roster are 6-1 Vinny Adjahoungbeta, 6-3 Peyton Olmstead and 6-footer Alex Schimmel.
Taylor knows it's a tough task to compete with a talented Rock Island squad and a deep Quincy team that features potentially the best player in the league in Jeremiah Talton. Defending champ Galesburg will also be tough as will United Township. In fact, there are very few pushovers in the league this year.
Moline only lost one senior to graduation, so despite still being young, it has been tested.
“I consider us to be a young team — we have quite a few freshmen and a couple new sophomores, too,” said Ryne Schimmel, one of the two seniors on the team along with Michael Galvin. “But I also consider us an experienced team and I think we're a confident team.”
Taylor likes the makeup of his squad even with there being only two seniors.
“I love the two seniors we have, we just don't have a lot of numbers in the senior class,” said Taylor. “So we're fortunate we have a deep and good sophomore class.”
Schimmel said that he was pleased the way this team has meshed despite the spread in classes. That is also a good sign for the Maroons as they blend in two junior transfers — 6-1 Rob Pulliam from Rock Island and 6-2 Alec Ponder from Alleman. Both, according to Taylor, moved into the school district.
“Our chemistry has gotten a lot better,” said Schimmel. “We're treating them like Moline basketball players.”
And just having the chance to have a season is a relief for Schimmel, who is also looking forward to his senior baseball season before heading to Black Hawk to play baseball.
“It's great practicing and stuff and just hanging out with teammates; we haven't been able to do that," he said. “Just being able to do that is awesome. … It's also a time for us to try to win basketball games and actually play basketball. It's not all fun and games. We're trying to make it as real as we can, but then again, it's also fun to hang out with my teammates.”
Including his new ones. Schimmel said that Pulliam has fit perfectly into Moline's up-tempo style.
“He really helps us with what we want to do,” said Schimmel of Pulliam. “He's fast, he can jump. He does everything that we're looking to do — score a lot of points and run the floor.”
Taylor said that his Maroons have led the league in scoring three of his four years at Moline and were second the other year. He expects to keep attacking this season, too.
"We always try to play with good pace," said the coach.
Still, the question looms. Can you win with such a young roster?
“I don't know, we'll see,” said Taylor. “We were pretty good last year and we started a freshman 31 games. He's back and much better. … I guess we'll find out.”