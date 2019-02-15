GENESEO — With their season on the line, the Geneseo Lady Leafs fought their way back from 10 points down on three separate occasions in the second half on Friday night, but the aggressive play of the Canton Lady Giants won out in the closing minutes of the Class 3A Regional Championship game at Geneseo High School.
That allowed Canton to win its first girls’ basketball regional championship in school history, capturing the plaque with a 56-50 victory.
“We didn’t talk much about basketball in the locker room after the game,” said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison after his team's 26-5 season ended. “I wanted our players to know how proud I was of the season we had, and how our team came together as a unit in awesome ways, and the girls supported each other through all of the ups and downs of the year.”
Trailing by scores of 18-17 at the end of the first quarter, and 34-26 at halftime, Geneseo hit the floor in the second half with a new game-plan and renewed intensity.
“We knew we had to put more pressure on Canton (18-11) defensively, create turnovers, and convert our scoring opportunities,” said Hardison.
The Lady Leafs went on a 6-0 run midway through the third period to cut the lead to four on the guard play of Josie Brown (nine points, five rebounds) and the inside work of Hannah Himmelman (10 points, 10 rebounds). The two seniors also brought Geneseo back from 10 points down to end the third period, and again in the early stages of the fourth, complemented by the outside scoring of sophomore Maddi Barickman (11 points) and the aggressive play on both ends of the court by freshman Kammie Ludwig (10 points) and junior Keeli Frerichs.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way we fought back, and refused to quit in the game, and if a couple of shots had fallen in key spots, the outcome may have been different,” said Hardison.