Catholic Diocese of Peoria pulls plug on basketball; no word from Alleman yet

The Peoria Journal Star obtained a copy of the letter from the Diocese that was signed by Daniel R. Jenky, Bishop of Peoria, and Louis Tylka, coadjutor bishop of Peoria.

The letter read, in part:

“The high schools located in the Diocese of Peoria will not participate in the Illinois High School Association basketball season for 2020-21.

“This decision is based primarily on the fact that the Illinois Department of Health has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high level risk of potential COVID exposure.

“We realize that in doing our best to address the ongoing serious risks of the pandemic that many decisions may not always be popular.

“Decisions are based on the principles of public safety and health. Our churches and schools are part of a much broader community that is currently facing challenging and unprecedented issues. We ask for your cooperation in adhering to these guidelines.

“Aware that the pandemic impacts us physically, emotionally and spiritually, we pray for the well-being of all in our community.”

That decision comes less than a week after the fate of high school basketball in the state was left up to each school.