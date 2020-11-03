Catholic Diocese of Peoria pulls plug on basketball; no word from Alleman yet

While many Illinois high schools are in limbo in regards to the fate of the 2020-21 basketball season, it appears as if a number of schools in the state will not be playing this season.
According to multiple reports, the Catholic Diocese of Peoria has told the seven high schools under its umbrella that it will not allow either boys or girls basketball to be played in the 2020-21 season because of health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
High schools that are located within the Peoria Diocese geography include Alleman High School, Bloomington Central Catholic, Peoria Notre Dame, Ottawa Marquette, Danville Schlarman, St. Bede Academy in Peru and St. Thomas More in Champaign.
Alleman High School officials, including principal Sara Stroud and athletic director Grant Iles, did not return messages Monday evening seeking confirmation of the school's plans.
However, parents and basketball players report that no such communique from the school was sent on Monday.
That is different than information released by school officials at St. Thomas More and Danville Schlarman.
According to a report in the Champaign News Gazette, neither of those schools will be participating in basketball this winter season in accordance with the decision made by officials at the Peoria Diocese.
The Peoria Journal Star obtained a copy of the letter from the Diocese that was signed by Daniel R. Jenky, Bishop of Peoria, and Louis Tylka, coadjutor bishop of Peoria.
The letter read, in part:
“The high schools located in the Diocese of Peoria will not participate in the Illinois High School Association basketball season for 2020-21.
“This decision is based primarily on the fact that the Illinois Department of Health has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high level risk of potential COVID exposure.
“We realize that in doing our best to address the ongoing serious risks of the pandemic that many decisions may not always be popular.
“Decisions are based on the principles of public safety and health. Our churches and schools are part of a much broader community that is currently facing challenging and unprecedented issues. We ask for your cooperation in adhering to these guidelines.
“Aware that the pandemic impacts us physically, emotionally and spiritually, we pray for the well-being of all in our community.”
That decision comes less than a week after the fate of high school basketball in the state was left up to each school.
In an ongoing debate about the sport, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his staff reclassified basketball as a high-risk sport a day before the IHSA convened at a board meeting in which it decided to continue the sport in the winter season. The IHSA calendar calls for basketball practices to begin on Nov. 16 with games allowed to start two weeks later on Nov. 30.
The following day, Pritzker announced that because of health concerns basketball would be moved to a spring sport and not played until February.
That leaves boys basketball in the same revamped season as football and boys soccer. Girls basketball will now be played at the same time as volleyball.
Since last week's contradictory announcements from Gov. Pritzker and IHSA officials, at least three groups have announced their schools will not participate in basketball as a winter sport — Chicago Public Schools, Decatur Public Schools and now the Diocese of Peoria.
Representatives of the Western Big 6 Conference, in which Alleman plays, said schools were still consulting with lawyers and insurance companies before any decisions were made regarding how public schools in the league would move forward with the basketball season.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is obtained.
