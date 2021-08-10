Coaches concur shot clock is right move for Iowa prep basketball

When Pleasant Valley edged Bettendorf 21-19 in a Class 4A boys basketball substate game last February, the low-scoring result created plenty of buzz on social media.
"That's the final score? That's embarrassing."
"Gross."
"You all playing football already in Iowa?"
"Time for a shot clock."
Well, the folks clamoring for a shot clock in Iowa high school basketball will get their wish soon.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union said in separate releases Tuesday a 35-second shot clock will be implemented for all varsity competition starting in the 2022-23 season.
"I am surprised," Bettendorf boys coach Curtis Clark said. "Every year when some of us coaches met with the (IHSAA) and talked about rule changes and mentioned shot clock, there wasn't much momentum there with it."
That changed when the National Federation of State High School Associations decided in a mid-May meeting that shot clocks would be permitted by state association adoption.
The IGHSAU's advisory committee agreed to it at a meeting last month. The IHSAA did so last weekend.
There are eight states already using a shot clock — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.
Other states have revved up the discussions.
"I'm excited about it, a nice change," PV boys coach Steve Hillman said. "I've had a lot of people ask me about it with our style of play, but I still think it is going to be a huge advantage for teams with great half-court defense. You don't have to guard as long.
"I'm glad (Iowa) jumped right on it when the national board made the change. It is better to be at the start of it than lagging behind."
Hillman's teams have been on opposite ends of it.
The Spartans are known for their deliberate play, especially late in games with a lead.
In a state semifinal game against West Des Moines Valley five years ago, the Tigers held the ball for an entire four-minute overtime session against the Spartans.
"It is going to give your better teams a better chance to win," Hillman said. "Sometimes in postseason you'll see teams hold the ball and spread it out to give themselves an opportunity to knock off somebody higher skilled. This takes that out of the picture."
Coaches said the biggest change will come at the end of each quarter and at the conclusion of the game.
When teams build a three- or four-possession lead, it won't allow them to go into stall mode and milk two or three minutes off the clock.
"You can run, trap and change defenses, but you knew facing a team with good guards and down eight to 10 points with four or five minutes left, the game was pretty much over," Clark said.
"Within the current rules, you're dumb not to pull it out, get fouled and shoot free throws," Hillman said. "Now, there will be a fine line: Are you going to take a shot up four possessions with three minutes left or run the (35-second clock) down and maybe not get a great shot? That will be the biggest challenge on how to coach that."
Clark said it could enhance player development over time.
"You have some programs now who run the same action several times to get their best scorer in the right situation," Clark said. "You may have some situations now where other guys are forced to score."
Don't expect scoring to suddenly spike.
In that substate game between Bettendorf and PV last February, Clark said only 25% of the possessions would have been influenced by a shot clock.
"Scoring might actually go down at first," Maquoketa girls coach James Doepke said. "For the first (season) or two, you might have kids take worse shots than if there was no shot clock.
"You could have players having a tough time adjusting at first."
Still, Doepke is a proponent of it.
"My preferred style is uptempo, run and gun," Doepke said. "The shot clock is going to fit perfectly with my vision of the program and the players I've got coming into high school in the next couple of years.
"I think on the girls side, it will provide more flow, force teams to continue to play and be aggressive late in games."
The IHSAA and IGHSAU said lower levels can use the shot clock but aren't required to do so.
"When I saw that, the first thing I thought, 'How can I implement it at the middle school level so you get them in the frame of mind to make quicker decisions?'" Doepke said. "We're going to teach it all levels of play, so it isn't a case where players are going through a completely new learning curve after a year or two."
Teams will not be allowed to experiment with a shot clock during the upcoming season, the IHSAA and IGHSAU said.
Doepke thought Iowa might slowly progress into it over a two- or three-year period. Instead, it is going full throttle.
"I was surprised the quick implementation of it for next year," Camanche activities director Meg Schebler said. "I think it is going to be a pretty cool addition to the game.
"Outside of the operational expenses, it is something our coaches will embrace."
As of now, each school will be required to foot the bill for installation of a shot clock, North Scott activities director Jason Schroeder said. Most schools will attach them above each basket.
The cost can range from $1,500 to $4,000.
"It just depends on how fancy you want to get them," Schroeder said.
The price tag could be more for schools that don't have a scoreboard system compatible with a shot clock.
"It could get pricey," Schebler said. "For some smaller schools to absorb that cost, it could impact them in other areas."
It also will require schools to have an additional worker at the scorers table.
"We'll dedicate one person solely to the shot clock," Schebler said.
There will be speed bumps along the way.
"Certainly there are going to be mistakes along the way when the operator is late on it or did the ball hit the rim or not," Clark said. "Even at the college level where they can review it on film, they don't always get it right."
Still, the coaches are in agreement the long-term benefits outweigh the financial burden and headaches.
"As teachers in school, we're teaching kids to be college ready," Clark said. "The game of basketball should be similar to that. There are a lot of guys, especially at the (Class) 4A level who have goals to play college basketball.
"To go from running stuff for a minute and a half to a 30-second clock in college, that's a big change for them. This will help them adapt."
Ultimately, Schroeder believes it will enhance the spectator experience.
"I'm excited for the game of basketball and how the game will be watched," he said. "It will be a good challenge for coaches, and I think spectators will like the game more now."