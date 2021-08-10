Coaches concur shot clock is right move for Iowa prep basketball

"You can run, trap and change defenses, but you knew facing a team with good guards and down eight to 10 points with four or five minutes left, the game was pretty much over," Clark said.

"Within the current rules, you're dumb not to pull it out, get fouled and shoot free throws," Hillman said. "Now, there will be a fine line: Are you going to take a shot up four possessions with three minutes left or run the (35-second clock) down and maybe not get a great shot? That will be the biggest challenge on how to coach that."

Clark said it could enhance player development over time.

"You have some programs now who run the same action several times to get their best scorer in the right situation," Clark said. "You may have some situations now where other guys are forced to score."

Don't expect scoring to suddenly spike.

In that substate game between Bettendorf and PV last February, Clark said only 25% of the possessions would have been influenced by a shot clock.

"Scoring might actually go down at first," Maquoketa girls coach James Doepke said. "For the first (season) or two, you might have kids take worse shots than if there was no shot clock.