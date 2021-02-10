COVID-19 slows more local teams

Just over two weeks ago, the Sherrard boys' basketball team had the start of its season put on hold due to a positive COVID-19 test within its program.
The Rock Island girls program also had a two-week pause leading up to Tuesday's season opener.
Now, two other Illinois Quad-Cities' prep squads find themselves in the same circumstances. Both the Alleman and the Rockridge boys' basketball teams will have to wait until varying times next week for their 2021 debuts due to COVID-19 issues.
As of now, the Pioneers are set to play their first game under new head coach Scott Verstraete against Western Big 6 rival Galesburg at Don Morris Gymnasium on Tuesday. Right now, Verstraete and his club is taking a pragmatic approach.
"We deal with everything the same," said Verstraete, who also coached the Orion boys' cagers for two seasons (1998-2000). "It's about safety, and staying focused and moving ahead no matter the situation. I'd rather not be anywhere else that at the beginning of practice or the season.
"But, I think everybody needs to keep in mind that you can put schedules and calendars together, but right now, we're not really in control of them. We need to realize this in the middle of a pandemic, and navigate it the best that we can."
As of now, Alleman has had three Big 6 matchups -- this past Tuesday's game with Quincy, Friday's game against United Township and Saturday's matchup at Sterling -- postponed. At Rockridge, the Rockets have had four games postponed or cancelled due to their pause.
The first of those contests, last Friday's opener against Annawan, was on the same day coach Andy Saey's squad had to call a halt to its basketball activities.
"We've tried our best to warn the kids, to let them know that it takes just one test being positive to shut it down," said Saey, whose club has also lost dates with Erie-Prophetstown and Knoxville, as well as a game scheduled for Wednesday night against United Township.
"So much can be done at school; after that, it's really out of our hands. You try to be as safe as possible, but sometimes stuff happens and people can still get sick."
As of now, the Rockets are set to be cleared to return to action a week from today. After a planned practice next Thursday, they are set to open against Three Rivers West Division rival Orion the following night.
"It's frustrating, but we're trying to deal with it the best we can," said Saey. "Our A.D., Scott Daly, and I had worked hard to get a schedule together, and we were trying to take as patient approach as possible. So yeah, it is frustrating."
From Verstraete's point of view at Alleman, the focus is on getting through the rest of this pause unscathed and on the Pioneers' prospective opener against Galesburg.
"They're a fine program, and playing them will be a great opportunity for us," he said. "Right now, we appreciate any opportunity offered to us."