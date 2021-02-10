COVID-19 slows more local teams

The first of those contests, last Friday's opener against Annawan, was on the same day coach Andy Saey's squad had to call a halt to its basketball activities.

"We've tried our best to warn the kids, to let them know that it takes just one test being positive to shut it down," said Saey, whose club has also lost dates with Erie-Prophetstown and Knoxville, as well as a game scheduled for Wednesday night against United Township.

"So much can be done at school; after that, it's really out of our hands. You try to be as safe as possible, but sometimes stuff happens and people can still get sick."

As of now, the Rockets are set to be cleared to return to action a week from today. After a planned practice next Thursday, they are set to open against Three Rivers West Division rival Orion the following night.

"It's frustrating, but we're trying to deal with it the best we can," said Saey. "Our A.D., Scott Daly, and I had worked hard to get a schedule together, and we were trying to take as patient approach as possible. So yeah, it is frustrating."

From Verstraete's point of view at Alleman, the focus is on getting through the rest of this pause unscathed and on the Pioneers' prospective opener against Galesburg.

"They're a fine program, and playing them will be a great opportunity for us," he said. "Right now, we appreciate any opportunity offered to us."

