Cupboards not bare for IBCA-honored coaches

A combined 123 victories was the winning sum put up by the teams of the five area coaches who recently received District 11 coach of the year honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
But what is more, that quintet — Riverdale girls basketball coach Jay Hatch (Class 2A) and the area boys foursome of Rock Island's Thom Sigel, Geneseo's Brad Storm (both 3A), Rockridge's Andy Saey (2A) and Fulton's R.J. Coffey (1A) — could be looking at equally successful encores in 2020-21.
Hatch's Rams not only finished 28-5 to tie the program's single-season victory record, they followed up a repeat title showing in the Three Rivers Conference West with their first regional championship since 2013, then broke new ground by winning their first sectional and super-sectional trophies.
Although having to settle for fourth place at the 2A state tournament in Normal, Riverdale looks set up to give their coach another potential banner year next winter with three starters and several key reserves looking to build upon this past season's run.
Likewise, both Saey's Rockets and Coffey's Steamers are well-equipped moving forward. Each team will be returning the majority of its starting lineup from this past year's regional-title teams.
Rockridge (27-6), which followed up a Three Rivers West title with its first regional crown since 2016, did take a hit when 6-foot-6 junior forward Cole Rusk transferred to Rock Island shortly after the Rockets' run ended with a 52-41 loss to Minonk Fieldcrest in the Princeton sectional semifinals.
But even with the loss of Rusk's 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots per game, Saey's squad will still have its top two scorers back in sophomore guard/forward Nate Henry (23 points, nine rebounds) and junior guard Jenson Whiteman (13 points per game).
Fulton (24-10) appears to be in even better shape, with four-fifths of its starting lineup back after a season that produced its first regional title since 2001.
Coffey's team next year will be one of the TRAC West's more veteran teams, as three of his returning starters — including guards and top scorers Connor Barnett (15 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Kyler Pessman (13 points, 5.5 rebounds) — were juniors this past winter.
As for Sigel's Rocks (23-9), Rusk's addition to the lineup next season will enable them to weather the loss of such senior standouts as forwards Andrew McDuffy, Taurean Holtam and Malachi Key.
The junior duo of point guard Jordan Rice and shooting guard Colton Sigel will team with Rusk to form a new nucleus for a Rocky club that has won two regional titles in the last three years and 12 in Coach Sigel's 19 years at the helm.
Storm's Maple Leafs (21-10), who won their first regional title since 2015, will take a huge loss to their lineup with the graduation of all-state standout Isaiah Rivera, who is set to continue his basketball career on at Division I Colorado State University.
Still, the cupboard is not bare in Geneseo, with junior guard Kyle Traphagan and freshman guard Bristol Lewis having played key roles this past winter for a club that tied for second place in its debut Western Big 6 season. Junior forwards Kade Ariano and P.J. Moser and sophomore reserve Anthony Pierce are other solid contributors who will be back next year.
