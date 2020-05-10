Cupboards not bare for IBCA-honored coaches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A combined 123 victories was the winning sum put up by the teams of the five area coaches who recently received District 11 coach of the year honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

But what is more, that quintet — Riverdale girls basketball coach Jay Hatch (Class 2A) and the area boys foursome of Rock Island's Thom Sigel, Geneseo's Brad Storm (both 3A), Rockridge's Andy Saey (2A) and Fulton's R.J. Coffey (1A) — could be looking at equally successful encores in 2020-21.

Hatch's Rams not only finished 28-5 to tie the program's single-season victory record, they followed up a repeat title showing in the Three Rivers Conference West with their first regional championship since 2013, then broke new ground by winning their first sectional and super-sectional trophies.

Although having to settle for fourth place at the 2A state tournament in Normal, Riverdale looks set up to give their coach another potential banner year next winter with three starters and several key reserves looking to build upon this past season's run.

Likewise, both Saey's Rockets and Coffey's Steamers are well-equipped moving forward. Each team will be returning the majority of its starting lineup from this past year's regional-title teams.