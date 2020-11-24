Dorsey shrugs off injury, leads Knights to win

For Assumption’s Dawsen Dorsey, nothing was going to make her leave the basketball court.
Not even after suffering a sprained ankle while driving the lane in the first quarter. She wanted to stay and shoot her awarded free throws, but she went to the bench.
Almost instantly, the junior guard was running behind both benches Tuesday night, and after the opening two minutes of the second quarter, she re-entered the game.
“I really wanted to come back in because I really just wanted to help my team,” Dorsey said. “I was no good (on the bench). Coming in was something I had my mind set on.”
Dorsey finished with a game-high 16 points, part of a balanced offensive effort that gave the Class 3A No. 8 Knights a season-opening wire-to-wire 47-35 victory over Class 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier at Assumption High School.
It’s the first career coaching victory for Assumption’s first-year head coach Jake Timm. And an impressive one to boot.
“We did a lot of really good things tonight,” Timm said. “I don’t think any team is where they want to be on Nov. 24, but I was really impressed with how we competed and how tough we were.”
Already missing senior Katie Andersen for the game, the Knights (1-0) had to play without Dorsey for over six minutes. Prior to her laying on the hardwood, Dorsey was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field with seven points.
Still, they had a 20-11 lead after one quarter. A double-digit halftime lead quickly shrank to one possession thanks to the Saints bursting with layups on a 12-2 run.
Dorsey took over from there.
She buried a jumper, canned a 3-pointer and scooped in a layup all in the final three minutes of the third stanza as Assumption began the fourth up nine.
“When we do get that shot, we’ll get that energy and that enthusiasm,” Dorsey said.
Timm called Dorsey, “A really tough kid.”
“She, just as bad as anyone, wants our team to be good,” he added. “To sprain your ankle pretty bad (and) want to stay out there in the first game of the season, especially when we get two weeks off.”
Xavier (0-1) didn’t go away quietly.
After Alexis Beier swished in a 3, Timm called a timeout with 4:52 left to go. It re-energized the Knights as Annika Kotula buried a trifecta and Anna Wohlers hit another 3 and a layup to put the game out of reach.
“Sometimes when you’re beating a good team, it’s easy to take your foot off the gas,” Timm said. “Luckily, I think we refocused ourselves.”
Wohlers joined Dorsey in double figures with 12 points while A.J. Schubert chipped in nine points and eight boards. Beier led Xavier with 10 points.
What made Assumption stand out against a premier team in Xavier was an active defense that didn’t allow a point in the second quarter. Of the 21 shots the Saints took in the opening half, only a handful weren’t contested.
“I think we caused a lot of problems,” Timm said. “We didn’t give up anything easy outside of transition. In terms of our intensity and our ability to stop the ball, I was really impressed.”
Dorsey said defense has been made a much bigger emphasis in practice by Timm than in previous seasons.
“Our man defense is going to be something that’s big for us this year,” Dorsey said. “Timm’s really been pushing us.”
One marquee victory does not a season make. The Knights have a 17-day break between their next game due to postponements because of COVID-19.
“I don’t want to think far ahead,” Timm said. “There’s about five or six teams like that in the MAC that if we don’t come out and play our best basketball for 32 minutes, we’re not going to win.”
