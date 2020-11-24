Dorsey shrugs off injury, leads Knights to win

For Assumption’s Dawsen Dorsey, nothing was going to make her leave the basketball court.

Not even after suffering a sprained ankle while driving the lane in the first quarter. She wanted to stay and shoot her awarded free throws, but she went to the bench.

Almost instantly, the junior guard was running behind both benches Tuesday night, and after the opening two minutes of the second quarter, she re-entered the game.

“I really wanted to come back in because I really just wanted to help my team,” Dorsey said. “I was no good (on the bench). Coming in was something I had my mind set on.”

Dorsey finished with a game-high 16 points, part of a balanced offensive effort that gave the Class 3A No. 8 Knights a season-opening wire-to-wire 47-35 victory over Class 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier at Assumption High School.

It’s the first career coaching victory for Assumption’s first-year head coach Jake Timm. And an impressive one to boot.

“We did a lot of really good things tonight,” Timm said. “I don’t think any team is where they want to be on Nov. 24, but I was really impressed with how we competed and how tough we were.”