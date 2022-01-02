E-P boys, girls hoops adjusting to TRAC transition

The changes in the membership of the Three Rivers Conference also meant a change of scenery for Erie-Prophetstown's athletic teams in 2021-22.
Midway through the prep basketball season, the E-P boys' and girls' cagers have had varying degrees of success in their transition from the TRAC's East Division to the West.
On the boys' side, the Panthers have just one Three Rivers West game under their belts, a 50-25 win over Orion on Dec. 10. They resume conference play Tuesday evening, hosting Monmouth-Roseville at Prophetstown.
Overall, they are 7-4 after winning three of four games at their hometown Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic, with senior guards Kolby Franks and Connor Sibley and junior forward Caleb Naftzger all averaging between 10 and 15 points per game.
"I think for us, it (the West Division) is pretty comparable to the East," E-P boys' coach Ryan Winckler said in terms of the competition in each division. "Sterling Newman is always one of the most difficult teams in the area, and Bureau Valley went to the super-sectionals (three) years ago.
"The strength of the entire Three Rivers Conference is always very good."
Still, Winckler is quick to note that the switch in divisions — precipitated by Fulton's departure for the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and the addition of Mendota as a replacement school — restores some very familiar rivalries.
"For us, this is what we're more used to, with teams like Morrison and Riverdale," said the 1996 Erie High School graduate. "Plus, we've played Orion, Rockridge and Sherrard for years, and we're familiar with the styles they play.
"I think there's added excitement for one of our biggest rivalries, us and Riverdale, with the improvements Riverdale has made this year," noting the Rams' 13-3 record and a second-place finish at Warkins.
On the girls' side, the transition has been a little bumpier for the Panthers, who are 4-9 and are off to an 0-3 start in TRAC West play.
In addition to the rugged competition in the division, a youthful lineup had E-P coach Chris Brown knowing that this year could be troublesome while at the same time be a steppingstone for a much brighter future.
Brown said ""It's been reflected a bit in our record" having to play Monmouth-Roseville (15-1 after taking second to Rockridge at Warkins), Morrison, Rockridge and Sherrard and Riverdale always being solid.
"Right now, we're depending on a lot of younger girls to lead us," said Brown. "But at the end of the day, I think it's going to make us better."
Two of E-P's youngsters, sophomore guards Kennedy Buck and Sydney Schwartz, lead the way, averaging 10 to 12 points per game. Buck has also had to transition into becoming the team's point guard.
As Buck grows into that role, and the rest of her teammates gain crucial experience, the Panthers could very well be one of the teams to reckon with in the next few seasons.
"Kennedy had never played the point before, so it's really been a trial by fire," said Brown, whose club returns to league play tonight at 7 by hosting Morrison at Erie. "Give her a lot of credit, she's done a nice job."