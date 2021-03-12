Friday prep basketball briefs

Boys basketball

Quincy 63, UTHS 52: After a first half that ended up in a draw, the hosting Quincy Blue Devils pulled away in the second half to log a 63-52 Western Big 6 Conference victory over the United Township Panthers.

The Panthers (11-6, 8-6 Big 6) were led by Daslah Geadeyan16 points. Malykai Trice added 13 for the Panthers and Darius Rogers 11.

The game was tied at 24 at halftime, but Quincy (3-11, 3-10), led by Brady Ruperts' 20 points, took control in the second half.

Girls basketball

Rock Island 63, Galesburg 30: The Rock Island High School girls basketball team scored the first basket of Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference finale and the Rocks didn’t stop scoring until they had logged a 63-30 victory.

The Rocks, who finish 9-4 overall and in league play, had three players lead the scoring punch. Brooklyn Larson had a game-high 19 points, Bri Stewart added 14 and Imari McDuffy 12. All seven Rocky players in the scorebook scored.