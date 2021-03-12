Friday prep basketball briefs

Boys basketball
Quincy 63, UTHS 52: After a first half that ended up in a draw, the hosting Quincy Blue Devils pulled away in the second half to log a 63-52 Western Big 6 Conference victory over the United Township Panthers.
The Panthers (11-6, 8-6 Big 6) were led by Daslah Geadeyan16 points. Malykai Trice added 13 for the Panthers and Darius Rogers 11.
The game was tied at 24 at halftime, but Quincy (3-11, 3-10), led by Brady Ruperts' 20 points, took control in the second half.
Girls basketball
Rock Island 63, Galesburg 30: The Rock Island High School girls basketball team scored the first basket of Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference finale and the Rocks didn’t stop scoring until they had logged a 63-30 victory.
The Rocks, who finish 9-4 overall and in league play, had three players lead the scoring punch. Brooklyn Larson had a game-high 19 points, Bri Stewart added 14 and Imari McDuffy 12. All seven Rocky players in the scorebook scored.
Rocky led 18-10 after one quarter and upped the margin to 28-13 by halftime. The Rocks, who finished second to Geneseo in the Big 6 race, then outscored the hosting Streaks (10-6, 7-6 Big 6) 35-17 in the second half to put away the game.
Lauren Livingston scored 11 to lead Galesburg. She was the only Streak to score in double figures.
Geneseo 75, Sterling 64: A big run at the end of the first quarter gave the Geneseo High School girls basketball team a lead it never relinquished en route to Friday’s 75-64 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
The Maple Leafs closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 22-18 lead over the Golden Warriors and never let the hosts have the upper hand after that. Geneseo (12-2 overall) led 41-31 at halftime and 57-47 at the end of three before closing out the victory that capped their Big 6 title run with an 11-2 record.