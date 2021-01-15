Friday prep report: Assumption, North Scott girls cruise

Prep girls basketball
Assumption 44, Clinton 7: Thanks to a stellar defensive effort, the Davenport Assumption Knights were able to spread out their offense in Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over visiting Clinton.
The Knights (5-6, 5-4 MAC) won their third straight game by holding the winless River Queens (0-8, 0-7 MAC) to one point in each of the first two quarters to forge a 21-2 halftime advantage.
Junior Dawsen Dorsey led the Knights with eight points, senior Anna Wohlers added seven and junior Maddie Loken six. Freshman Maddy Nigey led Assumption with six rebounds.
North Scott 71, Davenport West 17: North Scott held visiting Davenport to a combined three points in the first and third quarters and rolled to the easy 71-17 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory on Friday night at The Pit.
The Lady Lancers (8-1, 4-1 MAC) were led by three players in double-digit scoring. Senior Ashley Fountain led North Scott with a game-high 15 points, followed by sophomore Hattie Hagedorn’s 12 and senior Samantha Scott’s 10.
Junior guard Kaitlyn Powell led West (1-4, 1-3 MAC) with eight points.
North Scott led 10-2 after the first quarter and 28-10 at halftime before putting away the game with a 28-1 barrage in the third quarter.
Boys basketball
Muscatine 74, Davenport Central 48: Waker Cler's tremendous first-half effort carried the Muscatine Muskies to a 74-48 victory over Davenport Central in Mississippi Athletic Conference play Friday night in Muscatine as the Muskies ended a four-game losing streak to the Blue Blue Devils.
The 6-foot-4 senior had 23 of game-high 25 points in the first 16 minutes as he made 9 of 11 shots from the field, drilling all five of his 3-point attempts.
Noah Yahn added 16 points as the Muskies won for the third time in four starts to move to 3-5, 3-3 in MAC action.
Davenport Central (0-5, 0-5) had three players all finish with 12 points — seniors Josh Howlett and Niiziar Rogers and junior Donovan Wakefield.