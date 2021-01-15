Friday prep report: Assumption, North Scott girls cruise

Prep girls basketball

Assumption 44, Clinton 7: Thanks to a stellar defensive effort, the Davenport Assumption Knights were able to spread out their offense in Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over visiting Clinton.

The Knights (5-6, 5-4 MAC) won their third straight game by holding the winless River Queens (0-8, 0-7 MAC) to one point in each of the first two quarters to forge a 21-2 halftime advantage.

Junior Dawsen Dorsey led the Knights with eight points, senior Anna Wohlers added seven and junior Maddie Loken six. Freshman Maddy Nigey led Assumption with six rebounds.

North Scott 71, Davenport West 17: North Scott held visiting Davenport to a combined three points in the first and third quarters and rolled to the easy 71-17 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory on Friday night at The Pit.

The Lady Lancers (8-1, 4-1 MAC) were led by three players in double-digit scoring. Senior Ashley Fountain led North Scott with a game-high 15 points, followed by sophomore Hattie Hagedorn’s 12 and senior Samantha Scott’s 10.

Junior guard Kaitlyn Powell led West (1-4, 1-3 MAC) with eight points.