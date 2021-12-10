Friday's high school basketball report

Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 51, Assumption 32: The Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team was doing its best to keep the visiting Assumption Knights at bay for three quarters.
In the fourth, the Spartans put away the game with a huge 21-7 scoring spree to post a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
Junior Halle Vice led Pleasant Valley (3-1 overall and in MAC action) with 20 points and senior Addie Kerkhoff added 16 as those two combined to outscore the Knights by themselves.
PV led 9-5 after the first and 20-13 at halftime before the Knights (2-3 overall, 2-2 in the league) cut the margin to 30-25 heading into the fourth.
However, that momentum was halted in the final eight minutes as the Spartans pulled away.
Muscatine 61, Davenport West 24: Muscatine raced out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and extended the margin to 32-7 at halftime and rolled to a Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory over Davenport West.
With their second straight victory, the Muskies improved to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in MAC action.
West dropped to 0-4 overall and in MAC play.
Davenport Central 48, Clinton 21: The Davenport Central High School girls basketball team went on the road Friday evening and scored the game's first 19 points to roll past Clinton at Yourd Gymnasium.
Adriauna Mayfield had 16 points and Aniah Smith finished with 13 for the Blue Devils, who moved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. Clinton dropped to 1-4 overall, 1-3 in the league.
Boys basketball
Davenport West 72, Muscatine 40: The visiting Davenport West Falcons had the upper hand from start to finish en route to a victory over hosting Muscatine Friday.
West jumped out to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter and moved the margin to 33-12 at halftime as the Falcons’ high-pressure defense forced Muscatine into 10 first-half turnovers, several leading to easy transition baskets.
The Muskies started the third quarter on a 12-3 run in hopes of getting back into the game and cut into the gap a bit, outscoring West 18-14. However, the Falcons pulled away in the fourth to pick up their first victory of the season.
West (1-2, 1-1 MAC) was led by Zion Caruthers, who had a game-high 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Jermaine Gardner scored 10 with five assists and three rebounds.
Braden Hufford was the leading scorer for Muscatine (0-3, 0-2 MAC) with 14 points, the only Muskie in double figures.
Galesburg 59, United Township 55: The United Township High School boys basketball team gave up the first 13 points of the game Friday, battled back to even the Western Big 6 Conference battle with hosting Galesburg, but couldn’t get over the hump in falling 59-55 at John Thiel Gymnasium.
UT (4-4, 0-3 Big 6) actually worked into a 45-42 lead early in the fourth, but the Silver Streaks took the lead with an 8-0 run and never relinquished the advantage after that. The Streaks closed out the game with six straight made free throws to hold off the Panthers.
UT pulled to within 53-52 on two De’Vontay Wright free throws with 69 seconds left in regulation before Galesburg sandwiched four free throws around a UT turnover.
Out of a timeout, Wright (eight points) hit a 3-pointer to pull UT within 57-55 before Galesburg’s Jeremiah Babers connected on both ends of a one-and-one with :08 left.
Another Panther turnover ended the chance of forcing overtime.
Darius Rogers and Omarion Roberts led UT with 14 points each and Mahki Johnson added 11.
Galesburg (5-1, 2-1 Big 6) also had three players in double-digit scoring. Koen Derry led the Streaks with a game-high 26, Dre Egipciaco added 14 and Babers 11.
Despite that slow start, the Panthers trailed 15-7 after the first quarter and pulled to within 26-19 at halftime. A big third quarter allowed the Panthers to tie the game at 42 heading into the final eight minutes.