Friday's high school basketball roundup

Boys basketball

Sterling 72, Alleman 42: The Alleman boys basketball team finally got its season started and came out playing well in building a 14-10 lead over the hosting Sterling Golden Warriors.

However, the middle two quarters turned the game as the Golden Warriors outscored the Pioneers 52-23 to take control en route to the 72-42 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

The Pioneers had eight players score in their COVID-19 delayed opener, led by sophomore Rico Byrd’s 10 points. Senior Cameron Wallace added nine.

Sterling (4-7, 2-7 Big 6) seized control by hitting 12 of 22 shots in the second quarter, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to turn that 14-10 deficit into a 38-26 halftime lead.

Nathan Ottens led three Golden Warriors in double-digit scoring with a game-high 22 points. He was followed by Noel Aponte with 15 and John Paul Schilling with 10.

"I think the guys have got a lot of guts and they got after it,” said Alleman coach Scott Verstraete. “I’m very happy with what we did tonight. Nobody wants a score to end that way, but we got on the floor. We got to play a game. That was a win for us right there.”