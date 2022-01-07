Friday's local prep briefs

Boys basketball
Central DeWitt 64, Clinton 49: The Central DeWitt Sabers took care of business Friday evening, rolling to a 64-49 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over hosting Clinton.
The Sabers (7-1, 6-1 MAC) were led by Gibson McEwan’s 18 points, but he had plenty of support as both Shawn Gilbert and Matthew Watters popped for 15 each.
Clinton (1-8, 1-5 MAC) was led Lucas Weiner (14 points) and Jai Jensen (12).
North Scott 74, Muscatine 42: The North Scott Lancers left little doubt as to the outcome of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference clash with visiting Muscatine. The Lancers raced to an early advantage and never looked back en route to the 74-42 victory.
North Scott, which moved above the .500 mark at 5-4, 4-3 MAC, kept the Muskies winless in eight starts, seven of those in league play.
Sterling 66, Geneseo 40: Playing at home for the first time in nearly a month couldn’t spur the fortunes of the Geneseo High School boys basketball team Friday evening.
The Maple Leafs ran into a hot Sterling Golden Warriors club in the renewal of their long-time rivalry and dropped a 66-40 Western Big 6 Conference decision.
Sterling (10-6, 2-3 Big 6) got off to a great start, leading 21-8 after one frame before a failry even second stanza left it 38-23 at halftime. Sterling then built on that in the final 16 minutes.
The Golden Warriors had four players score at least 13 points. They were led by Kyle Billings, who scored 16 points. John Paul Schilling and Lucas Austin added 15, and Andre Klaver chipped in 13.
Nathan VanDeWoestyne led Geneseo with 10 points, while both Tayt Hager and Bristol Lewis tossed in nine each for the 6-10 Maple Leafs, who dropped to 1-4 in league action.
Galesburg 73, Alleman 32: A steady attack carried the Galesburg Silver Streaks to an easy 73-32 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Alleman Friday evening at Don Morris Gym.
The Silver Streaks (15-2, 4-1 Big 6, tied for second) scored 20, 22 and 21 points in the first three quarters to methodically pull away. They led 42-22 at halftime.
Galesburg had 12 of its 13 players in the game score, led by Koen Derry (13) and Easton Steck (12).
Alleman (0-11, 0-5 Big 6) was led by Noah Brinkman’s 10 points.
Girls basketball
Central DeWitt 72, Clinton 34: Allie Meadows added some intrigue to an otherwise lackluster Mississippi Athletic Conference girls’ basketball game Friday evening in which Central DeWitt routed hosting Clinton 72-34.
The senior guard eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career, needing eight points to reach the milestone and getting those in the second quarter.
Meadows finished with a game-high 19 points with classmate Taylor Veach right behind with 18 to help move the 7-3 Sabers to 6-3 in MAC play.
Emma Reissen led Clinton (1-9, 1-7 MAC) with nine points.
Davenport Central 47, Davenport Assumption 30: The Davenport Central Lady Devils held cross-town rival Davenport Assumption to its second-lowest offensive output of the season in Friday’s 47-30 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory in George Marshall Gym.
Leading 22-20 at halftime, the Lady Ds (6-4, 6-3 MAC) held the Knights (6-5, 5-4 MAC) to just 10 points in the final 16 minutes to pull away for their second straight victory in the new year.
Assumption’s lowest point total of the season came in a 62-25 season-opening loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Sophomore Maddy Nigey led Assumption with nine points and junior AJ Schubert added seven.
Davenport North 70, Davenport West 17: The Davenport North High School girls basketball team won its third straight game, topping cross-town rival Davenport West 70-17 Friday evening.
It was the second straight game in which the Wildcats have scores 70 points in a victory. North was paced by balanced scoring led by 12 from freshman Journey Houston. Kyra Taylor and Naveyah Davis each added 11 and both Divine Bourrage and Mariah Thompson tossed in 10.
North (3-6, 3-5 MAC) led 20-3 after the first quarter and 40-10 by halftime.
West, 0-9 both overall and in league play, was led by sophomore Sydney Westerhof’s seven points.
North Scott 57, Muscatine 21: Class 4A No. 10 North Scott left little doubt as to the outcome of Friday evening’s Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup against the Muscatine Muskies at Muscatine High School.
The Lady Lancers took a 21-9 lead after one quarter of play and parlayed that into a dominating 57-21 win to improve to 8-3 overall, 7-2 in the MAC.
Cora O’Neill had 11 points in the first, shooting 4 of 7 with three 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes of play. She ended with a game-high 16 while teammate Lauren Golinghorst went for a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Muscatine (3-8, 2-7 MAC) was led by Grace Bode’s seven. The Muskies made just a single field goal after North Scott led 37-14 at the half. Five of Muscatine’s seven second-half points came from the free throw line as the team ended up shooting 6 of 45 as a team while North Scott went 22 of 49 for the game.
North Scott assisted on all 15 made field goals in the first half, compared to the Muskies, who finished with just two assists for the game.
Rock Island 44, Quincy 36: Rock Island High School girls’ basketball coach Henry Hall wasn’t overly thrilled with how his club played Thursday evening, but he wasn’t about to give back the 44-36 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Quincy.
Imari McDuffy and Emily Allison led the Rocks (10-9, 5-2 Big 6) with 11 points each and Bri Stewart added 10 to the balanced attack.
Rock Island struggled from the start, falling behind 13-7 after one quarter of play and trailed 20-14 at halftime. But the Rocks turned the tide in the third with an 18-6 quarter advantage and took a 32-26 lead into the fourth and held on for the victory.