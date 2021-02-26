Friday's prep basketball roundup

Boys basketball
Sterling 72, Alleman 42: The Alleman boys basketball team finally got its season started and came out playing well in building a 14-10 lead over the hosting Sterling Golden Warriors.
However, the middle two quarters turned the game as the Golden Warriors outscored the Pioneers 52-23 to take control en route to the 72-42 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
The Pioneers had eight players score in their COVID-19 delayed opener, led by sophomore Rico Byrd’s 10 points. Senior Cameron Wallace added nine.
Sterling (4-7, 2-7 Big 6) seized control by hitting 12 of 22 shots in the second quarter, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to turn that 14-10 deficit into a 38-26 halftime lead.
Nathan Ottens led three Golden Warriors in double-digit scoring with a game-high 22 points. He was followed by Noel Aponte with 15 and John Paul Schilling with 10.
"I think the guys have got a lot of guts and they got after it,” said Alleman coach Scott Verstraete. “I’m very happy with what we did tonight. Nobody wants a score to end that way, but we got on the floor. We got to play a game. That was a win for us right there.”
Galesburg 74, Geneseo 50: The Geneseo Maple Leafs were able to hang with league-leading Galesburg through three quarters on Friday, but the Silver Streaks pulled away in the final quarter for a 74-50 Western Big 6 Conference victory at the GHS field house that was not as lopsided as the final score indicated.
The Maple Leafs (1-6, 1-6 Big 6) played the Streaks (6-1, 6-1 Big 6) even in the third quarter and trailed just 51-42 heading into the final eight minutes. However, the Leafs could only muster four field goals in the frame and never gave themselves a chance to catch up.
Kyle Traphagen led Geneseo with 14 points and Anthony Pierce tossed in 13. Sophomore Bristol Lewis added eight.
Eric Price popped for a game-high 20 points to lead the Silver Streaks. DeMarco Harden added 17 and Aiden Wagner scored 11.
Girls basketball
Sterling 53, Alleman 34: For three quarters Friday, the Alleman High School girls basketball team hung with Sterling despite facing some major physical mismatches.
In the fourth quarter, the Golden Warriors exploited those advantages and pulled out a 53-34 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Don Morris Gym.
"It was quite a three-quarter battle," said Alleman coach Steve Ford, noting his team had to work harder after junior Avrie Schmidt fouled out. "We got as close as two points at one point, but they outscored us 19-4 in the fourth quarter and were able to pull away."
The Golden Warriors (3-4, 3-5 Big 6) took advantage of the inside play of Brooklyn Borum as she finished with a game-high 27 points. She scored 10 of those in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Clair Hulke stepped up for the Pioneers (1-4, 0-3 in league play), dropping in a team-high 15 points.
"We played three good quarters of basketball," said Ford.
