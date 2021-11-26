Friday's prep roundup

Boys basketball
Moline 74, Madison 48: The Moline High School boys basketball team logged its second blowout victory of the season in the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday, rolling to a 74-48 victory over Madison at John Thiel Gymnasium.
The Maroons were led by three players with double-digit scoring — Brock Harding with 21, Grant Welch 17 and Rob Pulliam 16.
“We had really good balance,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor, noting his double-digit efforts. “And we had six other players score between five and eight points.”
Thanks to a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers by Welch and another late in the frame by Harding, the Maroons jumped to a 20-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
The Maroons were scheduled to play twice on Saturday, but had one game canceled when Chicago Wells dropped out of the tournament after playing on Tuesday. That leaves the Maroons facing Dunlap in an afternoon contest back at Thiel gymnasium.
“Tomorrow should be a tougher test; that’s a good team that is well coached,” said Taylor, noting his team is ready to be pushed ahead of next Friday's Western Big 6 Conference opener. “It’ll be a good challenge. Going into the league games next Friday, Galesburg is really good, we hopefully have a good game going into Friday.”
UT wins pair: The United Township High School boys basketball team continued its winning ways on Friday, putting up two W's at the 15th annual Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout.
The Panthers opened the day with a resounding 65-28 victory over Kewanee and followed with a 70-48 win over Rock Falls.
“I liked our defensive intensity and our ability to fix defensively what we were asking them to from our first two games,” said UT coach Ryan Webber. “Our shot selection got better and I thought we kind of trusted each other a little bit more offensively.”
With the lopsided scores, Webber said he was also able to use plenty of players and see what he had from a number of sophomores on the varsity roster at this point. The Panthers also played the second game without Darius Rogers, who Webber said left to attend a family funeral.
Webber gave props to junior De'Vontay Wright for his play in both Friday games.
“He has just been awesome,” said Webber, noting he scored 18 in each Friday victory. “He has done everything well. … (senior) Mahki Johnson really shot the ball well against Rock Falls.”
The Panthers finished play in the Geneseo event and will be back in action Saturday evening at the Wethersfield Wally Keller Classic in Kewanee. UT is scheduled to play the Charlotte High School team that Keller coaches in Punta Gorda, Fla. That game is set for 8 p.m. the visiting Tarpons also play Peoria Notre Dame earlier in the day.