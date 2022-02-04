Friday's Quad-City prep basketball report

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Valley 78, Davenport Central 39: The Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Pleasant Valley Spartans showed again Friday night that they can win games with offense and not just defense in deliberately paced contests.

And Connor Borbeck was a huge part of that as the Spartans remained undefeated by doubling up the Blue Devils. The senior erupted for a game-high 31 points, hitting eight of PV’s 16 3-pointers.

With three 3s of his own, Ryan Dolphin added 17 points as those two alone totaled enough points for the victory that moved the state’s Class 4A second-ranked Spartans to 17-0 for the season and 14-0 in MAC play.

PV raced to an 11-0 lead en rout to a 27-7 lead after one quarter on its home court. Coach Steve Hillman’s Spartans led 54-20 at halftime and 68-32 after three quarters.

Davenport Central (3-14, 3-11 MAC) had 10 players score in the contest, but just one cracked double-digits as Kaden Johnson led the Blue Devils with 10 points.

Davenport North 65, Clinton 28: A great first half sparked the Davenport North Wildcats to an easy 65-28 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Clinton Friday evening in Clinton.

The second-place Wildcats (12-4, 11-2 MAC) led 14-3 after one quarter and stretched the gap to 38-10 at halftime and never were challenged from there.

The loss dropped the 2-15 River Kings to 1-12 in MAC action.

Central DeWitt 70, Muscatine 58: Despite trailing at halftime, Central DeWitt’s Shawn Gilbert was a force that the Muscatine Muskies could not reckon with during Friday's Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Muscatine High School.

Gilbert finished the game 18 of 22 from the field for a career-high 40 points in leading the Sabers to a 70-58 victory. He also had a game-high 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Muscatine (1-15, 1-13 MAC) led 31-29 at the half as Gilbert scored 18 in the first 16 minutes of play. However, he led the Sabers’ third-quarter charge with 13 points in the frame as Class 3A No. 10 Central DeWitt (12-5, 9-4 MAC) flipped the script and took a 51-40 lead into the fourth.

Sam Emmert led Muscatine with 16 points. Luke Wieskamp had 14 and Dante Lee 13. The Muskies shot 9 of 13 in the second quarter but had no answers for Gilbert defensively.

Gibson McEwen chipped in a dozen points for Central DeWitt.

Rock Island 103, Alleman 22: The Rock Island High School boys basketball team had no trouble getting back o the winning track Friday evening as Coach Marc Polite's rocks rolled to a 103-22 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Alleman at the Don Morris gym.

Rock Island senior star Amarion Nimmers put together another exceptional performance in limited minutes, scoring 20 points on 10 of 13 shooting, and adding 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals.

Nimmers was not, however, the leading scorer for his team. Junior Cameron Atkinson lit up the scoreboard for 24 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Rocks improved to 17-7, and 9-2 in the WB6, tied for second with Moline, a game behind Quincy.

Alleman’s winless season continued as the Pioneers fell to 0-22, 0-10 in the conference.

After exchanging 3-point buckets to open the game, Rock Island embarked on a 38-2 run in the first quarter to lead Alleman 41-5 at the end of the period. Seven players scored in the quarter for the Rocks with seniors Baker Beal and Marieon Anderson pouring in nine points each.

The second quarter was similar, with Rock Island again holding Alleman to just five points, leading 67-10 at halftime. Atkinson continued to knock down shots, leading his team with 19 points in the first half of action, while Nimmers contributed 14 points and 5 boards.

A bright spot for Coach Larry Oronzio’s Pioneers was the shooting of junior Lincoln Dorsey, who paced Alleman with 10 points, including three 3-pointers. Sophomore Daniel VanDeHeede led the Pioneers with six rebounds.

Sterling 60, United Township 57: A furious finish by the United Township High School boys basketball team came up short Friday night as the Sterling Golden Warriors held on for a 60-57 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Musgrove Field House.

The Panthers outscored the Golden Warriors 9-1 in final 70 seconds, but couldn’t erase an 11-point Sterling lead that was built on two Lucas Austin 3-pointers and a Tyree Kelly bucket off an inbounds pass.

UT (12-14, 3-8 Big 6) made it interesting as D'Vonte Cartwright scored on a layup, DeVontay Wright hit two free throws and a 3-pointer and Omarion Roberts drove for a hoop to pull UT within 59-57 with about 20 seconds left in regulation.

Two missed 3-pointers in the waning seconds, though, and a split of free throws by Kelly gave the hosts enough to avenge a 66-30 loss to UT in December and move to 16-10, 3-7 Big 6.

DeVontay Wright led the Panthers with 19 points and D'Vonte Cartwright followed with 15. Mahki Johnson added nine.

Sterling’s five starters accounted for all 60 points. John Paul Schilling led the Warriors with 19, Austin popped for 15 and Kelly 11. Andre Klaver added eight and Kyle Billings seven.

UT led the contest 12-11 after the opening frame, but Sterling took a 25-20 halftime advantage. The Golden Warriors opened the third quarter with the first five points to build a double-digit lead and kept that margin until UT’s final push in the closing moments.

Galesburg 72, Geneseo 47: Geneseo's senior night did not go as planned for the Maple Leafs as they dropped a 72-47 Western Big 6 Conference decision.

"We didn't get some shots to fall early, but we were playing decent defense, and that enabled us to stay in the game," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "The third quarter, we came out and did a nice job, but a big factor is that Galesburg is deeper, bigger and stronger. They wore us down.

"I'm proud of the guys; they executed what we were trying to get done. We played Galesburg better than the first time (a 76-46 road loss on Dec. 17), so we showed a lot of growth there."

Down by 11 at halftime, the Leafs (8-16, 2-9 WB6) used back-to-back buckets by junior guard Bristol Lewis (18 points, seven rebounds) and then an Anthony Pierce (12 points) 3-pointer to make a run at the Silver Streaks, closing the gap to seven points twice.

But the Silver Streaks took a 53-40 lead into the fourth and never let the Leafs back within single digits.

Galesburg had the ideal balance to its offense, especially with junior standout Easton Steck sidelined with a concussion.

Dre Egipciaco led the way with 17 points, with twin brother Alex adding 10. Jeremiah Babers notched 14 points and seven rebounds, Koen Derry added 13 points and Ian Dominique — starting in place of Steck — added 10 points. As a team, the Streaks shot 64% (23 of 36) from the field.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bettendorf 74, Davenport West 29: The Bettendorf High School girls basketball team matched its longest win streak of the season with Friday’s 74-29 road Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport West at the Falcons’ Nest.

The Bulldogs (13-6, 11-5 MAC) won their third in a row as junior Lillie Petersen logged a solid double-double with a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Kate McAleer tossed in 10 points for the winners.

The loss dropped West to 2-16, 1-15 in league action.

Central DeWitt 62, Muscatine 29: Class 4A eighth-ranked Central DeWitt put away the Muscatine Muskies early in Mississippi Athletic Conference play and made away with a 62-29 win at Muscatine High School.

Allie Meadows led Sabers (15-4, 12-4 MAC) with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. Of those points, only two came after halftime as Central DeWitt gave the bench plenty of court time as the contest wore on after taking a 37-8 lead into the intermission.

After scoring three up until halftime, Lauren Walker caught fire in the third for the Sabers and went for 10 in the third period alone. She finished with 13.

Muscatine (5-14, 4-12 MAC) had eight players score, led be nine from Jazmeriah Jones.

Central DeWitt led 18-0 after one quarter of play. Muscatine shot 0 for 12 through the first eight minutes and was out-rebounded 13-6 in the first and 39-18 for the game.

Davenport North 64, Clinton 26: To say that the Davenport North High School girls basketball team got off to a good start Friday in its Mississippi Athletic Conference contest with Clinton is just a bit of an understatement.

North raced to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the 64-26 league victory.

The second victory after a two-game losing streak moved the Wildcats to the .500 mark in both conference and overall as North is now 9-9, 8-8 in the MAC.

Veronica Ramirez scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Clinton (1-19, 1-15 MAC).

— Staff report

