As far as Galesburg sophomore Eric Price is concerned, it’s not about starting, it’s about finishing.
In Galesburg’s 52-42 win over United Township at the Panther Den on Friday night, its Price at the end was way more valuable.
Price, who recently returned to the Silver Streaks’ starting lineup after being the first reserve for seven straight games, provided a sensational fourth-quarter spark. The sophomore scored all of the points in a 9-2 run in a two-minute stretch that wiped out any hope by the hosts after the Panthers took a 34-33 lead.
“To me, it's all about my team getting the W,” Price said after scoring a game-high 18 points, 13 of those in the final quarter. “It doesn’t matter to me” whether the start is there or not.
Price said Galesburg coach Mike Reynolds flipped him to a reserve “because my defense was struggling, but I’ve stepped that up.” It was his hot hand that made the difference in the Western Big Six outcome, with the Streaks (14-9) pulling within a half-game of UT (15-8) in the standings, 3-4 to 3-3.
UT coach Ryan Webber noted that the momentum shifted after UT finally took a late third-quarter, and then early fourth-quarter, lead.
“The three free throws (by Price) got him going,” Webber said of a foul from beyond the arc that initially got the Streaks back the lead. “That led to a rhythm that he got into.”
Price scored on the Streaks’ next three trips down the floor. That made it 42-37 with just over two minutes remaining.
“It all started on a play that we call ‘nose 3’,” said Price. “We ran it, it worked, and we kept running it.”
Reynolds noted that the Streaks’ goal was to hit 50 points against the Panthers, which they did as they closed out the win from the free-throw line (18-of-25 for the game).
“That’s the magic number, 50,” he said. “You can beat UT if you get to 50.”
To do so, it took a monstrous final quarter, with Price steering the ship. The Streaks scored 24 points in the fourth, after managing just 28 in the first three quarters.
“Our seniors made the plays,” Reynolds said. “Nick (Fields) and Mitchel (Sampson) made plays, and Eric Price was dynamite in the fourth quarter.”
With Rock Island defeating Moline at Wharton Field House, the Panthers missed a big opportunity to put within a game of the league-leading Maroons on the loss side of the WB6 standings.
“We didn’t make shots,” Webber said of Panthers shooting just 13-of-33 for the game, “and we didn’t make all of the free throws” needed to be made, with UT going 14-of-22 from the line. “We just have to play smart in the fourth quarter.”
Jean Luc Wilson was a one-man wrecking machine for the Panthers, shooting 7-of-10 from the field en route to 24 points. Daveon Ellis added a dozen points before fouling out late in the game.
Galesburg put three in double figures. Backing Price’s effort were Jaylin McCants with 12 points, eight of those in the first quarter, and Keith Cunningham with 10, all but two in the first half.