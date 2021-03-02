Geneseo's Rapps finds shot in win at Moline

Geneseo led 40-22 at halftime before Moline’s defense helped the Maroons claw back to a single-digit deficit in the third quarter.

The big first-half lead with Rapps scoring 15 points before the break made a big difference in Geneseo retaining control.

Rapps says she plays basketball to help keep in shape. Tuesday’s performance showed her work in practice is translating to the court.

“We always joke, I always feel like I’m making them in practice, but in a game I can’t hit it,” she said. “So tonight was definitely a shock, but it was good.”

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said it’s taken some convincing to encourage his team’s floor general that she can be a shooter.

“She kind of got a good feeling tonight,” Hardison said. “I told her, I’m not sure any of those shots even hit the rim. … She was on fire.”

The Lady Leafs went cold to start the third quarter, scoring just three points in the final minute of the frame as Moline trailed 43-34 heading into the fourth.