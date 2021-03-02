Geneseo's Rapps finds shot in win at Moline

Geneseo junior point guard Ali Rapps, also a state track medalist specializing in the hurdles, would prefer to let her teammates on the hardwood shine in the box score.
But she showed she also has some shooting game on the court after matching a game-high 18 points in the Maple Leafs’ 59-45 win at Moline in Western Big 6 Conference play on Tuesday night.
The Leafs (8-2, 7-2 Big 6), ranked No. 8 in Tuesday’s Class 3A AP poll, remain tied atop of the conference standings with the win. Moline fell to 5-6, 5-4 Big 6 with the loss.
Geneseo is tied with only Rock Island for first in the Big 6 after Galesburg fell to Sterling. Rocky beat UT Tuesday to keep pace.
When Rapps is hitting her shots, Geneseo adds another dimension offensively. She hit her first five shots of the game and finished 4 of 6 from deep in the win.
“I’m definitely not normally a shooter, so tonight was kind of weird, I just kept shooting and praying,” she said. “I don’t think basketball is an 'I' sport, it’s definitely a team sport.”
Geneseo used its depth, defense and length to help neutralize its 16 turnovers in the team win. Kammie Ludwig matched Rapps’ game-high 18 points and Ann Wirth had 12 points, 11 rebounds and a few blocks for the Leafs.
Geneseo led 40-22 at halftime before Moline’s defense helped the Maroons claw back to a single-digit deficit in the third quarter.
The big first-half lead with Rapps scoring 15 points before the break made a big difference in Geneseo retaining control.
Rapps says she plays basketball to help keep in shape. Tuesday’s performance showed her work in practice is translating to the court.
“We always joke, I always feel like I’m making them in practice, but in a game I can’t hit it,” she said. “So tonight was definitely a shock, but it was good.”
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said it’s taken some convincing to encourage his team’s floor general that she can be a shooter.
“She kind of got a good feeling tonight,” Hardison said. “I told her, I’m not sure any of those shots even hit the rim. … She was on fire.”
The Lady Leafs went cold to start the third quarter, scoring just three points in the final minute of the frame as Moline trailed 43-34 heading into the fourth.
“They rattled us some in the third quarter, they sped us up and I thought the last minute of the third quarter and going into the fourth we settled ourselves down and started making the correct passes, sharing the ball,” Hardison said. “We’re better when we share the ball.”
Geneseo’s defense and rebounding helped limit Moline to 12 points or less in every quarter. The Maroons turned it over 14 times.
“It’s hard to play against Annie (Wirth) and the Barickmans (Maddi and Abbi) and Kammie (Ludwig). We’re long,” Hardison said. “Long and quick.”
That length limited Moline’s success near the rim as it shot 6 of 22 from deep.
Bralee Trice worked her way to 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Maroons.
With under 10 days and just five scheduled games left to play, Geneseo is treating this last stretch like the postseason.
“If you make a run to the state tournament, it’s six games,” Hardison said. “We have six games left, starting tonight. And that’s the way we’re going to look at it like this is our state tournament run. We’re going to try to get six games in a row and see what you can do.”
Rapps said that mentality to finish has helped put the season in perspective.
“We realized that every night is a great opportunity and we’re lucky to have a season,” Rapps said, “and we’ve just got to give it our all and not think about tomorrow.”