Gilbert, Sabers hold off Cardinals

DEWITT — While the matchup between Central DeWitt and Maquoketa is no longer a conference game, Thursday night’s contest had the intensity of one as the Saber boys team picked up a 61-59 win on their home court.

Shawn Gilbert came up with a pair of late buckets to keep Central DeWitt’s lead intact. The junior forward had 15 points and 12 rebounds, along with a pair of assists and a block.

“You always have to handle the pressure when it comes,” Gilbert said. “The fans are going to be stomping on the bleachers and trying to get you to play at a faster pace than you need to, and you have to stay calm through that. Just play at your own pace and keep focused on what you can control.”

Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher is happy with how Gilbert performed and knows how important his game is to their offensive game plan.

“He can be a real threat offensively when he gets his feet settled,” Gallagher said. “He’s extremely gifted around the rim and is able to finish under pressure and really changes our offensive dimension when he’s on the court.”

Gilbert wasn’t the only Saber to shine offensively, as Gibson McEwen led the team in scoring with 18 points, going 5-of-10 from the field and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.