Gilbert, Sabers hold off Cardinals

DEWITT — While the matchup between Central DeWitt and Maquoketa is no longer a conference game, Thursday night’s contest had the intensity of one as the Saber boys team picked up a 61-59 win on their home court.
Shawn Gilbert came up with a pair of late buckets to keep Central DeWitt’s lead intact. The junior forward had 15 points and 12 rebounds, along with a pair of assists and a block.
“You always have to handle the pressure when it comes,” Gilbert said. “The fans are going to be stomping on the bleachers and trying to get you to play at a faster pace than you need to, and you have to stay calm through that. Just play at your own pace and keep focused on what you can control.”
Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher is happy with how Gilbert performed and knows how important his game is to their offensive game plan.
“He can be a real threat offensively when he gets his feet settled,” Gallagher said. “He’s extremely gifted around the rim and is able to finish under pressure and really changes our offensive dimension when he’s on the court.”
Gilbert wasn’t the only Saber to shine offensively, as Gibson McEwen led the team in scoring with 18 points, going 5-of-10 from the field and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.
Maquoketa kept things close during the fourth quarter, and a late 3-pointer from Brady Digman got the Cardinals within one at 59-58, but it was just too little too late from Matt Hartman’s team.
“It would be nice if we were able to play like that for four quarters,” Hartman said. “Brady was able to step up late because winning means a lot to him. I just wish we wouldn’t wait too long.”
Hartman gave plenty of credit to how Central DeWitt prepared, and took part of the blame for the loss.
“I didn’t prepare the team well enough,” Hartman said. “Coach Gallagher gave his team extra intensity, and our guys thought it was just another afternoon pickup game early on.”
Maquoketa fell to 4-6 with the loss.
After making the transition to the MAC this year, Gilbert isn’t concerned about what the conference opponents are doing.
“We have to focus on ourselves and our team to succeed,” Gilbert said. “We have to follow the scouting reports we’re given and focus on ourselves, and no one else.”
Girls basketball
Central DeWitt 61, Maquoketa 39: After a tough loss on Tuesday night, the Central DeWitt girls basketball team cruised to a 61-39 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.
The Sabers outscored Maquoketa in every quarter and combined for 33 points between the second and third quarters, with the Cardinals scoring just 18.
Central DeWitt (10-4) relied on two familiar names in the win, with Allison Meadows and Taylor Veach leading the Sabers offensively. Meadows had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, while the Illinois State commit Veach had 23 points and eight rebounds.
“Everyone knows that they are our pillars offensively,” Sabers coach Chad Specht said. “They’re confident on the court and come out with experience and leadership that we rely on every day, along with their work ethic. We’re a very different team without them.”
The Sabers locked down the Cardinals with aggressive defense and forced Maquoketa (5-7) into 18 turnovers, something that Specht said was a large part of the gameplan.
“That’s another staple of this team is being aggressive with our defending,” Specht said. “They have two girls over 6 feet and our tallest girl is just 5’10”. When we’re hampered in height we have to focus on the perimeter, and our girls gave their full heart and effort.”