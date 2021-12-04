 Skip to main content
Abracadabra: Marion Linn-Mar vanquishes Muscatine 51-31
Marion Linn-Mar's river of points eventually washed away Muscatine in a 51-31 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 4.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense moved to a 27-13 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

