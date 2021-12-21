 Skip to main content
Abracadabra: Tipton vanquishes Stanwood North Cedar 53-24
  • Updated
Tipton didn't tinker around with Stanwood North Cedar. A 53-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.

In recent action on December 7, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Camanche and Tipton took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 10 at Tipton High School. For more, click here.

