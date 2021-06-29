Adrian Ritchie takes over well-stocked Moline HS girls basketball program

Adrian Ritchie is looking at a lot of changes in his life in the next few weeks and is excited for all of them.

Among those is getting to run his own basketball program.

Ritchie was confirmed at Monday's school board meeting as the next girls' basketball coach at Moline High School.

The 52-year-old, who had been a Moline assistant boys basketball coach, is excited to finally have his chance at heading his own program and feels as if this is a perfect fit for him and the program.

“I spent 12 years coaching girls from 2004 to 2016; I was in the girls' program,” said Ritchie. “Then, along came Sean Taylor who took the boys' job and snagged me up, and I've been with the boys the last five years.

“I've been with the girls and I know most of the girls that are returning seniors because I had them at camps when I was working those for 12 years. I'm familiar with the girls, and when the position came open, I thought I would take a shot at it.”

He replaces Tracy Sant Amour, who did not coach the team last season and resigned her post this spring.