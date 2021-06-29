Adrian Ritchie takes over well-stocked Moline HS girls basketball program

Adrian Ritchie is looking at a lot of changes in his life in the next few weeks and is excited for all of them.
Among those is getting to run his own basketball program.
Ritchie was confirmed at Monday's school board meeting as the next girls' basketball coach at Moline High School.
The 52-year-old, who had been a Moline assistant boys basketball coach, is excited to finally have his chance at heading his own program and feels as if this is a perfect fit for him and the program.
“I spent 12 years coaching girls from 2004 to 2016; I was in the girls' program,” said Ritchie. “Then, along came Sean Taylor who took the boys' job and snagged me up, and I've been with the boys the last five years.
“I've been with the girls and I know most of the girls that are returning seniors because I had them at camps when I was working those for 12 years. I'm familiar with the girls, and when the position came open, I thought I would take a shot at it.”
He replaces Tracy Sant Amour, who did not coach the team last season and resigned her post this spring.
“The Moline High School administration has nothing but respect for Adrian Ritchie as a person and coach,” said MHS athletic director Dick Knar in a statement. “Coach Ritchie is a man of integrity with a passion to coach student-athletes in the sport of basketball. Adrian knows the Western Big 6 Conference and how to develop upstanding character in athletes. We are confident that Adrian will continue to build upon the Moline Maroons girls' basketball program that the coaches before him have started.”
Ritchie is more than familiar with the program and many of the girls in it as he has spent time watching them and also interacting with them in his job as head of security at the high school.
That full-time position is about to change, too, according to the coach. He said that he is shifting gears professionally and hopes to be teaching special education at the high school beginning this fall.
No matter what position he has at the high school, he will be able to hit the ground running with 15 of the 20 contact period days left this summer to work with the girls.
Moline returns a plethora of talent from the 2021 team that finished 8-8, 8-6 in Big 6 play. Only four players graduated this spring, leaving the potential for 10 to return, including seven who will be seniors.
“There's no shortage of talent and athleticism from top to bottom,” said Ritchie, pointing to three-sport standout Caroline Hazen, a senior-to-be, and state high jump qualifier Sam Veto, a junior-to-be.
“What's good is that I'm in the building so I know the girls already,” said Ritchie. “We have a student-school employee relationship already, so I don't see building a player-coach relationship will be too difficult.”
Ritchie, a 1986 Rock Island High School graduate who played for the legendary Duncan Reid, said it has “absolutely” been a life-long dream to have his own program
“Especially in our conference,” he said. “I think our conference is the best in the state. Playing in the conference and knowing the conference, I just have a passion for the Western Big 6. Of course, you'd like to run your own program and see how the ship sails.”
He will be doing that with both some familiar and new faces by his side. Ritchie said that former Moline all-state and professional basketball player Marquisha Harris is penciled in as his varsity assistant. Derrick Reaves, who had been head freshman girls' coach, will lead the sophomore team. Maria Sakellaris, who had coached at Kewanee High School, has taken a high school P.E. teaching post and will coach the freshman team.
Ritchie brings a total of 17 years of coaching experience into his first head coaching job and a 215-66 coaching record from three levels of both boys and girls play.
He began his coaching career as head freshman girls coach from 2004-06 (28-9 record). From 2006-2016, he was head girls' sophomore coach, accumulating a 168-48 record.
From 2016-18, he served as boys' varsity assistant coach, served one season as boys' head sophomore coach with a 19-9 record, and then returned as a varsity assistant coach this past season under Taylor.
Ritchie feels as if all of those previous coaching stints have helped him prepare for his own program.
“Hopefully I'm going to channel some of the stuff Sean Taylor has channeled in the boys as far as the brand of basketball,” said Ritchie. “I want the ball to change hands a lot and move the ball quickly and find the right shooter at the right time. Defensively, we're going to play a lot of man-to-man and just guard and try to be as tough as nails on the defensive end.”
Ritchie has deep ties to Moline High School. His wife, Heather, is a 1989 MHS graduate. Both of his children — Bryce (2015) and Kyia (2018) — also graduated from MHS. Heather was on Moline's 1989 state-qualifying girls' basketball team, Bryce played basketball and Kyia was on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams.