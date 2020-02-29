After a year away, Moore provides 'spark' for Assumption

"For a while at the beginning of the season, I never thought starting would be an option for me. I thought, coming back in, my dad always told me sixth man off the bench, that could be my role," Moore said. "Right before our first game against Xavier, (McNamara) came up to me and told me I was going to be one of the starters. That shocked me at first, I didn't expect that at all, but I knew I had to accept that role and fill it to the best I could."

There also haven't been too many issues with the ankle, save for one incident that occurred away from the basketball court.

"Right over Christmas break, I was walking at Van's Pizza, out to dinner with my family, and I stepped on one step and the thing gave out," Moore said. "At that point, my therapist told me you're going to have to live with it. It can happen playing basketball or it can happen stepping down a step. I've accepted that and knock on wood, it's been good ever since."

Moore's comeback has also galvanized Assumption. Despite spending a season away and the Knights' roster changing in that time, Moore has developed into one of the leaders of the team as this year has unfolded.