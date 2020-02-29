After a year away, Moore provides 'spark' for Assumption

In every game this season, Natalie Moore has found a way to make an impact.
Be it points, assists, rebounds or steals, the Assumption senior has been a big part of getting the Knights back to the Class 3A state tournament. Tenth-ranked Assumption takes on No. 2 Clear Lake in a quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday at 8:30 p.m.
"I'm a very competitive person so each game I do something different," Moore said. "Each game, depending on the difference in the teams we're playing, I have to accept a different role each time."
Moore’s impact almost wasn’t felt this year. She tore ligaments in her left ankle as a sophomore and needed reconstructive surgery, just five games into that season. She missed her entire junior season on the court but returned for the track season last spring.
She ran in Assumption's state championship spring medley relay team last year and originally planned on not playing basketball to get ready for her senior track season.
"I didn't want to risk it, it's not worth it. So I went and talked to (head coach Katelyn McNamara) and said I don't think I'm going to play this year," Moore said. "But coming out of this summer, I missed the game. I didn't quit because I lost the love for it at all."
Moore went back and forth on the decision, trying to decide whether or not to risk another injury before coming to the realization she'd rather play than sit in the stands.
"You know what, it's my senior year. If it's going to happen, it's going to happen," Moore said. "I got in the gym, started shooting ... I started falling into it. With my teammates around, I knew this is where I wanted to play this year."
She let McNamara know she was going to play about two weeks before the start of the season. Despite the rust, McNamara knew what type of player she'd be getting.
“A feisty, fiery competitor, that’s for sure," the Assumption head coach said.
Right from the start, McNamara saw the dedication from Moore, determined to come back and make an impact in her senior year.
"She started showing up consistently, 6 a.m. every morning, she was shooting," McNamara said. "I walked into the gym one morning and she had not missed a beat. She’s been a spark to our defense, she’s gotten a lot of things going offensively just because of her defense."
Moore’s spark can be found in many different ways. She’s had seven games with double-digit points, including a career-high 16 on Feb. 11 against Davenport North. In a scoreless game early in the season against Pleasant Valley, she had a career-high 10 rebounds, one game after recording a career-high eight steals.
On the season, she’s Assumption’s second-leading scorer, averaging 7.7, and is adding 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals and two assists per game. Not bad, considering it's her first ever experience with varsity basketball.
"For a while at the beginning of the season, I never thought starting would be an option for me. I thought, coming back in, my dad always told me sixth man off the bench, that could be my role," Moore said. "Right before our first game against Xavier, (McNamara) came up to me and told me I was going to be one of the starters. That shocked me at first, I didn't expect that at all, but I knew I had to accept that role and fill it to the best I could."
There also haven't been too many issues with the ankle, save for one incident that occurred away from the basketball court.
"Right over Christmas break, I was walking at Van's Pizza, out to dinner with my family, and I stepped on one step and the thing gave out," Moore said. "At that point, my therapist told me you're going to have to live with it. It can happen playing basketball or it can happen stepping down a step. I've accepted that and knock on wood, it's been good ever since."
Moore's comeback has also galvanized Assumption. Despite spending a season away and the Knights' roster changing in that time, Moore has developed into one of the leaders of the team as this year has unfolded.
That wasn’t ever more evident than in last week’s regional final against Waukon. With Moore relegated to the bench after picking up her fourth foul, the Knights rallied around their senior to earn a state tournament berth.
"If you ask anybody on our roster, who's the leader in the locker room, everybody would say Nat," McNamara said. "Obviously, all of our seniors you can look up to for different reasons, but Nat is the glue that gets everyone together and moving in the same direction, keeps the vibe light but also is very serious when needs to be. ... As a coach, it's really nice to know Nat is that voice in the locker room."
After nearly calling it quits on her basketball career, for Moore to have her senior season end this week in Des Moines makes the decision made back in November a good one.
"After the first week of the season, I knew there wasn't any regret," Moore said. "I love the team and love being around the game. Going out there next week is truly going to make me proud, no matter what the outcome is of the first game. I think the girls, every single one of them deserves it and we'll play to our best. Hopefully it gets us as far as we can."