After 10 years together, North Scott seniors ready for final game

DES MOINES — North Scott girls basketball is on one of those special runs that don't come around very often.
The Lancers have a chance to win their third state title in the last four years when they take on Council Bluffs Lewis Central Saturday at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.
It's a run only one other MAC school has enjoyed, Assumption winning four titles over six seasons from 2008-13.
"Who would have dreamt it, we're 25-0 and in the state championship game, who would have dreamt it?" coach TJ Case said. "There's a lot of teams that never get an opportunity and a chance to be down here so we're happy."
Win or lose, Saturday will be the final game for eight seniors, six of whom started building toward this success in third grade, joining the Junior Lady Lancer basketball program 10 years ago.
Avery Woods joined in the summer prior to eighth grade after coming in from Trinity Lutheran, while Sydney Happel transferred from Davenport North following her freshman year.
Both were welcomed into the program.
"It was kind of nerve-wracking at first ... but they were all very welcoming and open arms to me," Woods said. "It just made me feel so much more at home and at peace because everyone was so nice to me and everybody was encouraging me and helping me improve. ... I wouldn't say it was a very hard transition at all."
As the years have gone by, some players have become bigger pieces than others. Grace Boffeli and Presley Case will leave as two of the best to ever come through the program, Boffeli the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder and Case the Lancers' all-time leader in assists.
But they're not the only ones to leave a mark. Adriane Latham and Brooke Kilburg have developed into defensive stoppers for North Scott, Happel battled back from hip surgery to become a key piece off the bench, and the others have been good role players, either during practice or late in many North Scott wins.
"They're phenomenal girls on our scout team, they're phenomenal girls on and off the court," coach Case said. "It's not easy when you're part of this thing and you're not getting playing time, and I think they've understood their roles."
Thanks to that understanding, the Lancers have gone 88-11 over the last four years, an .889 career winning percentage.
"This is rare air, it's uncharted ground for a lot of people. It's just a rare opportunity; very few kids ever get the opportunity to do this," assistant coach Colin Woods said. "It's one of those things that they're going to have in their history that they can carry forward the rest of their lives, these bonds and friendships are just priceless."
Some of those bonds are also forged in blood. TJ Case will coach his daughter Presley for the last time Saturday, as will Woods, whose daughter Avery is averaging 2.4 points per game.
"It's hard to put into words, I'm just fortunate to be a part of it," Colin Woods said. "It's kind of fun. I've got the one daughter, but now I have 16 more so it's a blast."
Several of the other girls have other focuses. While three will continue playing college basketball — Boffeli at UNI, Happel at Quincy and Case at St. Ambrose — four others will go on to play different sports in college. It could have been easy to quit basketball and focus on their respective sports, but the success and the friendships can prove to be hard to give up.
"The older we got, we started to figure out who was better at what. You could tell Presley and Grace, their thing was basketball, and we just wanted to support them the whole way through and be a part of it and be together at the end of it," said Rachel Anderson, who is committed to play softball at Grand View. "All the girls and all the memories and TJ especially have made it really fun to continue it one more year. I wouldn't really want to end it sooner than I have to."
For Tarynn Kuehl, this year is her last for competitive athletics. She'll run track in the spring but isn't going to play a sport in college. Knowing her athletic career is winding down makes for a lot of mixed feelings.
"There's definitely going to be a lot of different emotions, a lot of sadness because I won't be with these girls ever again and I won't be in college playing sports, making new friendships like that," Kuehl said. "So it's definitely going to be a sad one. But there's also lots of happiness because it's one of our last with each other so we've got to make the most of it."
This run might not be over for the Lancers, but they will have to retool after losing such a big class. And they'll have their hands full today with a Lewis Central team that is playing with no pressure after upsetting No. 4 Ballard and No. 3 and previously unbeaten Glenwood to reach its first title game.
But for the eight seniors, their legacy won't come down to Saturday's result.
"Win or lose, this game is not going to define us," coach Case said. "They've had a helluva career and they're going to battle to the end."