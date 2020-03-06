After 10 years together, North Scott seniors ready for final game

"It's hard to put into words, I'm just fortunate to be a part of it," Colin Woods said. "It's kind of fun. I've got the one daughter, but now I have 16 more so it's a blast."

Several of the other girls have other focuses. While three will continue playing college basketball — Boffeli at UNI, Happel at Quincy and Case at St. Ambrose — four others will go on to play different sports in college. It could have been easy to quit basketball and focus on their respective sports, but the success and the friendships can prove to be hard to give up.

"The older we got, we started to figure out who was better at what. You could tell Presley and Grace, their thing was basketball, and we just wanted to support them the whole way through and be a part of it and be together at the end of it," said Rachel Anderson, who is committed to play softball at Grand View. "All the girls and all the memories and TJ especially have made it really fun to continue it one more year. I wouldn't really want to end it sooner than I have to."

For Tarynn Kuehl, this year is her last for competitive athletics. She'll run track in the spring but isn't going to play a sport in college. Knowing her athletic career is winding down makes for a lot of mixed feelings.